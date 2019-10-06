How Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Helping Sister Kylie Jenner Through Her Breakup With Travis Scott

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly doing everything she can to help her sister, Kylie Jenner, as she deals with her breakup from Travis Scott.

The Inquisitr reported that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the “SICKO Mode” rapper have decided to end their relationship after two years and one child together, Stormi Webster, 1. Since their split, Jenner has reportedly leaned on her family and close friends as she takes the necessary steps to heal.

According to Hollywood Life, one person in particular that Jenner is leaning on is Kardashian. The makeup mogul is reportedly thankful to Kardashian, who has been her “lifeline” throughout the breakup. A source shared with HL that Kardashian has been “so supportive” of Jenner as she transitions to being a single mother to Stormi.

“Kylie Jenner is one of the most successful women in the world and it’s very important for her to make the best decisions for her personal and professional life, which is why she decided to take a break with Travis,” the source shared.

Jenner also has reportedly been looking to Kardashian for advice after seeing how her big sister has dealt with her own breakups. The Revenge Body host has gone through a divorce with Lamar Odom, as well as her more recent breakup with Tristan Thompson, who she shares a child with.

“Khloe inspired her to make this decision in a way,” the source revealed. “She saw how Khloe struggled to make it work with Tristan and Lamar and she doesn’t want to put herself through that. She wants to show the world that she has no problem ending an unhealthy relationship that doesn’t feel right or isn’t working the way in which it once did.”

Loading...

Kardashian is reportedly even making sure her sister has some fun outside of being a mom to Stormi. The Kocktails with Khloe alum joined Jenner on Saturday, October 5 for a night out at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood. The outing was the same night that Jenner was in the same club as her ex, Tyga. Tyga was reportedly already in the club when Jenner came in. The coincidental meetup came just days after the two were spotted together at a recording studio in Los Angeles. While many reports speculated that the two were in the same place together on purpose, Jenner shortly shut down any rumors that she and Tyga were back on.

While both Kardashian-Jenner sisters are going through breakups, they have both shared that they want to have the best co-parenting relationship possible with their exes.