Kourtney Kardashian Strips Down To A Black Bikini, But The Mirror Reflection Really Nails It

Kourtney Kardashian has nailed her latest social media appearance – and not in the most obvious way. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has featured in a new Instagram post shared by her Poosh lifestyle brand, with today seeing the company’s CEO show herself both in bikini and selfie modes. As to Kourtney winning her fans over, it looks like the 40-year-old can do it without going anywhere near a swimsuit: the star was dubbed the hottest of the famous family’s sisters in a sweaty and makeup-free photo earlier this year.

Today brought little makeup (and little clothing).

The photo showed the star in a chic and glitzy bathroom adorned with art deco finishes and large mirrors. Kourtney was seen in the foreground as she snapped herself, with fans seeing the star rocking a simple and sexy black bikini. The two-piece was flaunting the mother of three’s rock-hard abs and curvy waist, with her cleavage also manifesting, although the flashing wasn’t overdone. The star also appeared with a fun and floppy hat, plus a near-smile mostly seen via her eyes.

The snap definitely took Kourtney’s killer frame in from the front, but it looked like those mirrors were really showcasing the swimwear. Fans looking at the mirror reflection of Kourtney saw a cheeky thong finish, with the star’s peachy and toned booty making an appearance that might not initially have been obvious.

The early comments to the photo mostly seemed to see fans loving the snap, although one fan did notice that mirror reflection, appearing to absolutely love it.

Kourtney founded Poosh back in April. The lifestyle brand has been delivering regular blog posts ever since its launch, with topics covering everything from style and fitness to nutrition and leading a healthy sex life. Kourtney will take to the blog herself from time to time, with a post made earlier this summer seeing the star dish on how she stays looking so great.

“I always have my morning avocado smoothie with almond milk, MCT oil, E3Live, and protein, but when I leave the house, I make sure to have a keto-friendly snack handy with me, just in case. My favorite are pecans or walnuts—the fat and protein keep me full in between meals and curbs cravings. But I’ve noticed that once I get into keto, after a week and a half, the snack cravings diminish, and I notice I do not even want to take my cheat days,” the star wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.