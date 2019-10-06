Watch Atlanta Braves Vs. St. Louis Cardinals Stream Live: Start Time Game 3, National League Division Series

The St. Louis Cardinals send veteran Adam Wainwright to the mound to try to take command of their NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Atlanta Braves won 97 games in the 2019 season, their highest win total since they won 101 in 2003, in the midst of a run in which the franchise won 14 straight divisional titles (excluding the strike-shortened 1994 season). Now, the Braves have won two consecutive National League East flags, but are still looking to advance past the Division Series round of the postseason. As the best-of-five series heads to St. Louis, the Braves face a must-win against the Cardinals thanks to a bullpen collapse in Game 1, in which trade-deadline relief acquisition Mark Melancon coughed up four runs in the top of the ninth inning as the Braves blew a 3-1 lead to lose 7-6, per Baseball Reference.

In Game 3, however, Atlanta sends rookie staff ace Mike Soroka to the hill in hopes of reclaiming home field advantage and pushing the Cardinals to the brink of elimination in the game that will stream live from Busch Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals NLDS crucial Game 3, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EDT, 1:10 p.m. PDT at the 44,500-seat Busch Stadium — actually the “new” third version of Busch Stadium — in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, October 6.

The Cardinals counter with 14-year-veteran Adam Wainwright, who will pitch in his 25th career postseason game at the age of 37. But Soroka not only posted a 2.58 ERA in his first full season, good enough for third in the NL, but was even better on the road. His 1.55 ERA away from Atlanta was the best in Major League Baseball in the last 15 seasons, since Roger Clemens posted a 1.32 read ERA in 2005, according to MLB.com.

The Braves’ injury-hit bullpen has been a weak spot for the club. Atlanta was said to be in on acquiring free agent Craig Kimbrel in the offseason — and first half of 2019 — as The Inquisitr reported, but ultimately Kimbrel went to the Chicago Cubs.

Veteran righty Adam Wainwright makes his 13th postseason start for the Cardinals on Sunday. Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

