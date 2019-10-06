Watch Atlanta Braves Vs. St. Louis Cardinals Stream Live: Start Time, Game 3, National League Division Series

The St. Louis Cardinals send veteran Adam Wainwright to the mound to try to take command of their NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Atlanta Braves won 97 games in the 2019 season, their highest win total since they won 101 in 2003. Their highest season-win total came in the midst of a run where they won 14 straight divisional titles (excluding the strike-shortened 1994 season). Now, the Braves have secured two consecutive National League East wins, but have still yet to advance past the Division Series round in the postseason.

As the best-of-five division series heads to St. Louis, the Braves face a must-win situation against the St. Louis Cardinals, thanks to the Braves’ bullpen collapsing in Game 1. In the first game of the series, trade-deadline relief acquisition Mark Melancon gave up four runs in the top of the ninth inning, causing the Braves to blow a 3-1 lead. They ended up losing to the Cardinals 7-6, per Baseball Reference.

In Game 3, Atlanta will send rookie staff ace Mike Soroka to the mound in the hopes of reclaiming home field advantage in the series and pushing the Cardinals to the brink of elimination.

The Cardinals counter with 14-year-veteran Adam Wainwright, who will pitch in his 25th career postseason game at the age of 37. Soroka, though a rookie, should prove capable of matching Wainwright’s talent. Not only has the young Brave posted a 2.58 ERA in his first full season, good enough for third in the NL, his ERA was even better on the road. He has an ERA of just 1.55 on the road, the best in Major League Baseball in the last 15 seasons. Numbers like that haven’t been seen since Roger Clemens posted a 1.32 ERA on the road in 2005, according to MLB.com.

The Braves’ injury-hit bullpen has been a weak spot for the club. Atlanta was said to be acquiring free agent Craig Kimbrel in the offseason — and first half of 2019 — as The Inquisitr reported, but ultimately they couldn’t secure him and he went to the Chicago Cubs.

Veteran righty Adam Wainwright makes his 13th postseason start for the Cardinals on Sunday. Dilip Vishwanat / Getty Images

The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EDT, 1:10 p.m. PDT at the 44,500-seat Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday, October 6.

Loading...

To watch the NLDS Game 3 stream live for free, log in to Watch TBS, the streaming service offered by Turner Broadcasting System. The service is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials and is available through the Watch TBS app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the game via a free online stream, but without a cable subscription, fans can check out Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now (previously known as DirecTV Now). All of those packages require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, so fans can watch the Braves-Cardinals game livestream at no charge.

Fans with authentication from a participating cable or satellite provider can also subscribe for free to Postseason.tv, which provides alternate video feeds of the Atlanta-St. Louis playoff game, as well as many other MLB postseason contests. Even without those login credentials, a $24.99 subscription fee allows users to buy access to the service.