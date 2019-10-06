Canadian Stunner Laurence Bedard Shows Off Her Perfect Curves In New Instagram Pic

Canadian model Laurence Bédard, who is known for her amazing figure and tattooed, punk rock-inspired look on Instagram, recently took to her page and wowed her 2.1 million fans with a new hot picture.

In the snap, the 26-year-old model could be seen rocking a black-and-white printed dress with a low-cut neckline that not only accentuated her slender figure, but also allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

The stunning model wore her blond tresses down, opting for minimal makeup. She stood next to a door frame and flashed a smiled to pose for the picture.

In the caption, she informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing brand, Revolve. Within four hours of posting, the picture has racked up more than 38,000 likes and about 350 comments where fans and followers showered the hot model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular fans, the picture was also liked by many of Laurence’s fellow models, including Brittanya Razavi and Ana Lorde, among others.

“Looking absolutely breathtaking in that dress! A true beauty,” one of her admirers commented on the snap.

“That dress [looks] sensational on you,” another one chimed in.

“You look simply amazing,” a third follower wrote.

A fourth fan wrote the following words to praise the model.

“Wow baby! You’re so damn beautiful and so sexy! You’re an amazing looking woman!”

Other fans used words like “lovely,” “stunning lady,” “absolutely fabulous,” “so sexy,” and “my absolute dream girl,” to express their admiration for Laurence.

Prior to sharing the latest picture, the model posted another hot snap where she could be seen rocking a black sports bra that she paired with matching gym pants. The risqué ensemble allowed the model to show off her enviable cleavage and taut stomach while she sat on the floor and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Within two days of posting, the picture garnered more than 95,000 likes and 800 comments which proves that Laurence is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website. Fans never seem to get enough of her hotness.

Loading...

“God f*cking dammit!” one excited fan commented on the sheer display of skin.

“Such a cutie,” wrote another.

Apart from her fans, Playboy model Kayleigh Swenson also liked the picture to show appreciation and support for Laurence.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Quebec, Canada, and has been famous for promoting brands like Kimama and Slimwave on her Instagram account. The article further revealed that Laurence has been in a relationship with fellow tattoo model, Joey Filiatrault.