’90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Tom Brooks Crushes Darcey Silva’s Fairytale Romance

Darcey Silva is back for a third season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and she’s brought her new British beau, Tom Brooks, along for the ride. But unfortunately, the couple has been having a hard time getting on the same page as it concerns their budding relationship.

During the October 6 episode of the series, which is currently available for early streaming on TLC’s website, Darcey was seen struggling to hold back tears after a tough conversation with Tom.

Viewers of the TLC series were initially introduced to Darcey during the first season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where she appeared with now-ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. The couple also appeared on the show’s second season but were unable to make their relationship work. Darcey later revealed that Jesse had been controlling and that the relationship quickly became toxic. After the relationship ended, Darcey reconnected with her old friend, Tom, and the two decided to take their friendship to the next level.

During the third season of the show, viewers watched as Darcey packed her bags and traveled to London to meet Tom for the first time. After spending a few days together, Darcey suggested flying to Albania so that Tom could meet her twin sister, Stacey, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

When the duo arrived in Albania, Darcey and Stacey immediately began bickering and their sibling rivalry did very little to impress Tom. This week’s episode finds Darcey blaming Stacey for the strain on her relationship with Tom, and she reveals to cameras that the British man has been ignoring her.

“It makes me feel like things are crashing down on me right now,” she explains in her confessional. “I don’t even know what’s going to happen.”

Later in the episode, Stacey is seen saying goodbye to Tom and told him that Darcey was “in a mood.” When Darcey approaches the group, she makes a snarky comment about Tom possibly breaking up with her because of the twin drama but he places the blame solely on her.

“This has nothing to do with anyone but you. They’ve been really lovely with us and your tit for tat with them has been caused mainly by you.”

“When Darcey acts in that manner, I just dont find it very attractive,” Tom continued, during his confessional.

At this point, Darcey is struggling to hold back tears as she explains that maybe if she hadn’t brought Tom to meet Stacey, the man would have already been expressing his love for her. Throuhgout the season, Darcey has told Tom she loved him on numerous occasions but he has never returned the sentiment. Tom’s lack of emotions has brought Darcey’s insecurities to the surface, and the woman continues to spiral.

Fans have even begun calling her “desperate” on social media, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The rest of the story will unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs Sundays on TLC.