Mae Whitman Gets Eye Level With Christina Hendricks’ Famous Cleavage As They Pose For Photo At Outdoor Event

Christina Hendricks and her 'Good Girls' costar posed for photos together at the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

Christina Hendricks wore a floral-print dress to the the 10th Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles, but it’s safe to say that most eyes weren’t on the garment’s garden party-appropriate pattern.

As reported by Daily Mail, the former Mad Men star was one of the many celebrities in attendance at the outdoor event, a polo competition where attendees sipped champagne while watching the sporting match. Christina Hendricks was joined by her Good Girls co-stars Mae Whitman and Retta, with other famous attendees including former Glee star Lea Michele and This Is Us actress Mandy Moore.

However, 44-year-old Hendricks arguably had the most eye-catching look. Her black floral-print dress featured a high slit and a plunging sweetheart neckline that accentuated her famous cleavage. The curvaceous redhead completed her outfit with a pair of T-strap, peep-toe heels in black and a straw hat adorned with a black ribbon.

In one snapshot from the event, Hendricks is pictured hugging Mae Whitman. She’s slightly leaning over and pulling her petite Good Girls co-star towards her exposed cleavage, but Mae is looking at the camera, not at Christina’s décolletage. Both women are laughing, and Mae has a glass of wine in her hand. She’s wearing a flowy white dress featuring delicate blue embroidery and a cutout beneath the bust that exposes a small amount of skin.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Christina Hendricks recently shocked fans by revealing that she was the hand model for the American Beauty movie poster. She was not a well-known actress when the critically-acclaimed 1999 movie was released, but she would later rise to fame playing Joan Holloway, the confident and ambitious office manager of the Sterling Cooper advertising agency on the AMC series Mad Men.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

Her form-fitting outfits and buxom figure helped make her a fan favorite on the show, and she’s continued to wow her admirers by rocking daring, cleavage-baring dresses on the red carpet. However, Hendricks’ current TV role doesn’t require her to wear the curve-hugging ’60s-era dresses that helped make her a fashion icon.

In Good Girls, she plays another ambitious woman, but the NBC series is set in the present. Her character is a housewife who finds herself in desperate need of cash, so she and her sister (Mae Whitman) plan a bank heist, along with a friend (Retta). This leads to the three women getting more and more involved in the criminal world of money laundering and counterfeit cash.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Good Girls will return for Season 3 sometime early next year.