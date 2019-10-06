Zara Larsson’s Saucy, Naked Photo On Bed Sends Followers Into Meltdown

Swedish singing sensation Zara Larsson shared a saucy photo to her Instagram and it has definitely not gone unnoticed.

The “Never Forget You” hitmaker turned up the heat when she posted an image of her sitting down on a bed, appearing to be completely naked. The blond beauty had her hair in curlers, looking like a Golden Age of Hollywood star. She placed her hands to her face and sported a slightly pouty expression. Her legs were propped up on the bed in front of her and they were crossed at the ankles.

For her caption, she referenced lyrics from her latest single, “All The Time.”

In the space of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 470,000 likes, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“I wanna be that bed,” one user wrote.

“What are you tryna do with my weak heart,” another shared.

“I screenshotted so i could make sure that it’s not a fantasy,” a third mentioned.

“Oh man you wanna kill me or something? This pic is hella hot girl,” a fourth fan remarked.

“I was NOT ready,” commented a fifth follower.

Zara is no stranger to showing off her legs, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The “Lush Life” chart-topper was photographed wearing a miniskirt when promoting her music around London.

She also has recently made headlines when she tweeted something slightly political, dragging those who claim they can’t choose a side, as written in Pop Buzz.

“‘i can’t choose sides in politics’ yes you can, you just don’t care which automatically makes you a part of the oppressive side ooop sorry i don’t make the rules,” Zara tweeted.

People were quick to question if it was about “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress Demi Lovato, who stated she will not choose a side or have an opinion on Middle Eastern conflicts.

“This is hands down not a post directed only to Demi, if that’s what you’re referring to,” she wrote in a reply to a tweet.

Zara rose to fame in Sweden at the age of 10 in 2008 after winning their equivalent of Britain’s Got Talent.

To date, she has released two studio albums — 1 and So Good.

Zara has collaborated with many high-profile names including David Guetta, Tinie Tempah, Ty Dolla $ign, and Clean Bandit, to name just a few.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 17.3 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her single, “Ruin My Life.”

To stay up to date with Zara, fans can follow her on Instagram.