Mandy Moore Exposes Cleavage In Picture Perfect Yellow Dress With Plunging Neckline

Mandy Moore wasn’t shy about showing off her curves during an appearance at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles on Saturday. The This is Us star was sure to have turned heads as she donned a gorgeous buttercup yellow dress with a plunging neckline.

The Daily Mail reports that Mandy posed in front of a fitting floral scene that boasted yellow blooms and wine bottles as she stole the show in her own yellow ensemble. The actress showcased her ample cleavage, toned arms, and tiny waist while accessorizing her look with a silver hair clip in her mane and a gray purse in her hand. She also wore gold strappy sandals and hoop earrings to complete her outfit.

Mandy wore her dark, shoulder-length hair parted down the center and styled in loose waves that skimmed the top of her shoulders and fell down the back of her neck.

The singer-turned-actress also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a bright glow on her skin, pink blush on her cheeks, and darkened eyebrows. She also added long, thick lashes and a peachy toned color on her lips to complete her glam look as she beamed a smile for the cameras.

Mandy also met up with style icon Rachel Zoe and actress Busy Philipps and posed for photos with them as well.

In addition to being busy starring on a hit show, Mandy is also resurrecting her music career. Last month she opened up to People about recording a brand new song, which she says she did solely for herself, despite positive fan reaction.

Mandy said that she is very excited to be back in the music game, and that she’s been happy that her fans have been loving the song so far, which is titled “When I Wasn’t Watching.”

“I’m so overwhelmed and heartened that people even know or still care that I make music, because I really truly am still doing it selfishly for me. I miss it, I miss writing, I miss performing, I miss the whole thing, so it feels really, really good to be back there,” she stated.

“The idea of diving back into music after so much time and personal change was really intimidating to me for a while, but then I finally realized: I’m the only person who can make this move. It all has to start with me,” she added.

Fans can keep up with Mandy by following her on Instagram.