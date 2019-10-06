Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Pulls Down Bikini Bottoms, Shows Instagram Exactly How She Earned Her Namesake

Suzy Cortez has shown Instagram exactly how she earned her Miss BumBum title. The Brazilian bombshell’s career took off back when she won the title in 2015, although this girl doesn’t just win those competitions once. Suzy has just been crowned with a new rear-centric status, having won the 2019 Miss BumBum World contest in Mexico. The video posted by Suzy seemed out to remind her followers of why she wins those titles, with the star appearing in some racy footage showcasing her killer body, but focusing on her rear.

Although Suzy didn’t go bare-bootied today, her video more than delivered her fierce physique.

The video showed Suzy on a beach in Cancun, Mexico. The star was seen frolicking in water as she enjoyed the shorefront setting, with the camera initially taking the brunette’s ultra-muscular frame in full length. Suzy appeared in a tiny white bikini flaunting her muscles and curves, although footage did quickly move to her most famous asset. The star was seen with her rear covered in sand, with a cheeky moment showing the model and social media sensation appearing to pull down those bikini bottoms.

Suzy definitely seemed out to confirm her winner status overall. Not only was she flaunting her assets, the star rocked her winner sash and crown in the footage.

Suzy’s video definitely proved popular. It received over 58,000 likes in under 24 hours, with the same time frame bringing in over 300 comments. As to the shoot, it looks like Suzy posted several videos from it. Another showed the star shot slightly closer up as she rocked bikini bottoms and a rolled-up shirt and once again, Suzy was covering herself in sand.

Suzy has been documenting her various achievements on her social media. As to her latest one, this came with a recent Instagram post seeming to see the model mention both her winner status four years ago and her most recent one, with her caption reminding fans that she worked for her crown. The caption also mentioned Suzy’s crush, Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi.

Loading...

“Miss BumBum World 2019 In 2015 I won Miss BumBum Brazil and Messi won as best in the world, after time 2019 I won Miss BumBum World and Messi won as the best in the world. COINCIDENCE? NOT! We are still the best at what we do,” the star wrote in Portuguese.

Suzy has 2 million followers. Fans wishing to see more from the model can follow her on Instagram.