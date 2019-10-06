Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Avoided A Run-In With Lamar Odom And Girlfriend Sabrina Parr

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom almost had an awkward reunion that also involved his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star almost ran into Odom and Parr, per Hollywood Life. The two were both at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood at the same time for a mere few minutes. On Saturday, October 5, Kardashian was seen entering Hyde Lounge rocking a blond haircut, a black top, and black pants. As soon as she arrived, Odom and Parr were seen leaving for the night. The couple was spotted in casual attire as they left in a black car. The outlet reports that it’s unclear if Kardashian and Odom spotted each other before he decided to leave with his new boo.

Odom announced that he and Parr were a couple back in August. The couple made their relationship Instagram official by sharing identical photos on their respective pages. In the photo, Parr is sitting on Odom’s lap as the two stare into the camera while wearing workout gear.

Since announcing that he has moved on from his ex-wife, Odom has reportedly found himself having to defend his relationship. Recently, the former NBA star took to social media to stand up for his girlfriend after a commenter expressed their desire to see him and Kardashian back together. Odom kindly declined the request and made it clear to his audience that he has moved on.

“I am currently with a woman I love and respect,” he wrote in a response to the fan. “I am leaving whatever in the past in the past. If you can’t respect me and my girl the please unfollow me.”

Odom has also made it clear that he admires his girlfriend’s body. He recently shared how much he loves Parr’s “All Natural” body, which fans have speculated was a diss to Kardashian. Though Odom didn’t confirm that he was shading his ex, his comments about Parr were possibly a way to praise his physical trainer girlfriend.

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009-2015. Kardashian filed for divorce from Odom after years of dealing with his drug use and infidelity. The two briefly reunited when Odom was in a coma back in 2015. Kardashian stayed married to the former Laker in order to make decisions about his care.

While the run-in between Kardashian, Odom, and Parr would’ve possibly been awkward, Kardashian has had her own share of drama this year. The Inquisitr previously reported that Kardashian is currently dealing with her breakup from Tristan Thompson. The two were together from 2016 to this past February, and share a daughter – True, 1. The two have since begun working on their co-parenting relationship, though Thompson is reportedly trying to win Kardashian back.