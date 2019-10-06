Halle Berry Tips Her Hat In Low-Cut, Unbuttoned Shirt & Instagram Goes Wild

Halle Berry let her fabulous sense of style shine through in her latest Instagram post. The gorgeous actress delivered a sensational update on Sunday afternoon, showing off her fashion acumen in an all-black, three-piece ensemble that caused jaws to drop among her massive fanbase — and brought followers to the comments section by the masses to praise Halle for her age-defying beauty.

Known for her steamy photoshoots and wild, care-free, skin-baring style, Halle treated her legion of fans to a different type of post earlier today. The Catwoman star showcased a highly sophisticated look — one arguably tamer than the latest photos populating her Instagram feed — and sent fans into a frenzy without having to flash the flesh. Proving that she can look just as seductive in a pantsuit as she does in some of her racier outfits, the 53-year-old stunner slipped into a pair of glossy, straight-leg black trousers, which she teamed up with a matching button-down shirt. To add a little pizzazz to her elegant outfit, Halle wore the shirt unbuttoned at the top, treating fans to a copious view of her generous decolletage.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress completed the ultra-chic ensemble with a matching blazer — an elegant design boasting a flattering cut that included padded shoulders and a shawl lapel. She topped off her look with a stylish black fedora hat, one adorned with a delicate black bow, and accessorized with tiny black stud earrings.

Halle looked nothing short of spectacular in the jaw-dropping outfit. The glossy, satin-like finish of her apparel complemented her glowing skin, rendering her smooth complexion and silky skin all the more luminous. The stunning actress put on a very alluring display in the phenomenal suit, teasing a bit of subtle cleavage in the low-cut shirt. However, it wasn’t her perky chest that took center stage, but rather her warm, beaming smile.

Photographed against a dark backdrop, Halle looked every inch the siren in the figure-hugging suit. The Monster’s Ball star proudly flaunted her enviable, toned physique, proving that age is just a number and has nothing to do with looking sexy and healthy. Aside from showing off her ample decolletage, she teased a tiny glimpse of her midriff in the short, fitted shirt. The waistline of her trousers rose just below her bellybutton, leaving it exposed.

Halle Berry attends the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala. Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

According to the caption of her post, Halle wore the incredible outfit at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala on Saturday night. The ravishing actress described the experience as “surreal,” telling fans that it was “an absolute” honor to be present at the grand opening of the massive new film studio opened in Atlanta by writer and director Tyler Perry.

As expected, fans were all over Halle’s sexy look, judging by the big level of engagement that the photo reeled in. The pic racked up more than 12,500 likes within 15 minutes of having been posted — and went on to garner over 46,000 likes in a little over an hour. In addition, 640 people dropped by the comments section in the same time frame, leaving gushing messages for the ageless beauty.

“Like the lean of that hat! Style and attitude,” wrote one person.

“BEAUTY IS HER NAME,” penned another in all caps, followed by a string of flattering emoji.

“Damn!!! Still absolutely Gorgeous!!!” read a third message, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

Loading...

“You look amazing boo boo,” commented a fourth Instagram user, adding a pair of blowing-kiss emoji to their post.

Needless to say, Halle caused quite the sensation on Instagram with the elegant and provocative look. Fans appeared to be totally digging the fashionable outfit, describing the look as “perfectly perfect” and “gangster,” and branding Halle as “goddess.”

“You’re magic woman,” remarked one person, adding a dove emoji and a fire emoji for emphasis.