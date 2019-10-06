Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Sevilla FC Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, Barca Can Push To La Liga 2nd Place

FC Barcelona look to win their fourth consecutive La Liga match, fifth overall, when they take on Sevilla FC at the Camp Nou.

After a slow start to the 2019/2020 La Liga season, defending back-to-back champions FC Barcelona can make their way to second place if they win on Sunday. They will be playing visiting team Sevilla FC, who has been one of the pleasant surprises so far in the Spanish top flight. In fact, if Sevilla pulls off the upset, beating Barca at Camp Nou — the stadium where Barcelona has won their last 11 straight matches in all competitions, per Soccerway — it will be the Andalusian club rather than the Catalans who will take second place, just two points off the pace set by Real Madrid after eight games.

A healthy Lionel Messi has been key to Barcelona righting the ship, and the five-time Ballon D’or winner has tallied an amazing 36 goals in 37 games against Sevilla, a total he will likely increase in Sunday’s match.

Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde has also so far struggled to fit $135 million summer acquisition Antione Griezmann, a star of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning team, into the club’s attack, seemingly unable to find a balance with him and his attacking partners Messi and Luis Suarez. As The Inquisitr has reported, Messi has been slow to warm to the former Atlético Madrid striker. This means that Griezmann’s time in Barcelona could be limited.

Sevilla has only won once in their last 24 matches against Barcelona. While the hosts have tasted defeat at their home stadium, it has only happened once in their last 58 league games played there.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen makes his 200th appearance in goal for Barcelona on Sunday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

A preview of the FC Barcelona vs. Sevilla FC match can be seen in the video below, courtesy of Talk FCB.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Daylight Time on Sunday, October 6, at the iconic 99,000-seat Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 8 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the livestream gets underway at 3 p.m. EDT, or noon PDT. Fans in China can log in to the livestream at 3 a.m. on Monday morning, October 7, China Standard Time, while in the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 2 a.m. Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern, on Monday.

To watch the La Liga Round 8 match stream live, visit BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Loading...

Fans without access to BeIn Sports may watch the Barca vs. Sevilla game free of charge. To do so, fans should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day trial, allowing fans to watch the match for free.

Fans in selected countries can also stream the match via Facebook Live. A free stream will be hosted on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, Premier Sports will carry the live online stream.

For a comprehensive list of global streaming services, be sure to consult Live Soccer TV.