Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea Breaks Nick’s Heart

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, October 7, bring Jack and Traci beginning their new project while Nick tries to start over. Plus, Victor tries to make amends with his family, but he finds it may be an impossible task.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) look back on the past, according to SheKnows Soaps. To write the story of the Abbotts, Jack and Traci will have to reminisce about their family. Jack still regrets that he never realized that Dina (Marla Adams) didn’t mean to hurt them or their dad. Dina simply needed more from life than Genoa City and being the wife of John Abbott offered her. Not only does Jack realize new things about his mother, but he also sees that his own romantic life has mirrored hers. Now Jack understands that, and he wants to make sure he puts his epiphany down in writing in the new book. They get started on the project, and it seems like the process will be a catharsis for Jack after the turmoil he’s been through over the past few years.

Meanwhile, Victor (Eric Braeden) works to make amends with Summer (Hunter King). Sure, Summer is happy that her grandpa did not die, but she is horrified that her family left her out of the loop regarding Victor’s plan to bring down Adam (Mark Grossman). In fact, Summer has taken to leaning on her ex-stepfather, Jack, instead of her grandpa.

Victor is not really sorry for his extreme plot against Adam, though, which hurts Summer even more. It is possible that if Summer hardened her heart against Victor, she would hurt less every time he ends up letting her down. While Victor does not want that, his attempts to reconcile with Summer are clumsy at best, and she is not willing to forgive and forget that easily.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) plans a fresh start. New Hope is ready to open, and Nick is proud of his new business venture to help the less fortunate in Genoa City. Unfortunately for Nick, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is still angry with him over keeping Victor’s plan from her. Because of that, Chelsea refuses to go with Nick to the celebration. Instead, Chelsea plans to stay home with Connor (Judah Mackey), but she encourages Nick to go ahead and celebrate his significant accomplishment without her. Nick worries that perhaps the Newmans went too far in getting rid of Adam this time.