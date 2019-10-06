Hannah Brown Reveals She Once Thought ‘The Bachelor’ Was For Losers

Hannah Brown once threw some major shade at 'The Bachelor' franchise.

Southern belle Hannah Brown was unlike any woman the Bachelor franchise had ever seen. She was at times awkward yet unapologetically herself. She wasn’t necessarily a fan favorite when she appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, but she did establish a solid connection with him while on the show. Ultimately, it wasn’t meant to be, and she was sent home brokenhearted. However, she got a second chance to find love when she was given the starring role of The Bachelorette. Now, the star says she once thought the Bachelor franchise shows were for losers, according to People magazine.

Brown, now 25-years-old, was once Miss Alabama. She didn’t watch any of the Bachelor shows and didn’t necessarily have a great opinion of the people that participated on the reality dating series. She certainly didn’t think she’d ever be on not one but two different seasons.

“I didn’t aspire to be on The Bachelor. I didn’t watch the show. I thought it was for losers truly,” she said during a recent interview.

Of course, while she may have been skeptical, it didn’t take her long to find out that love really can be found on the show, even in the most unusual circumstances. During her season of The Bachelorette, Brown did end up finding love. In fact, she found it with multiple men. After forging connections with a variety of suitors, she ultimately narrowed it down to struggling musician Jed Wyatt and fan favorite Tyler Cameron.

While Brown had strong feelings of love for both men, she chose Wyatt, leaving Cameron brokenhearted. She and Wyatt got engaged and she thought she had finally found the person she was meant to spend the rest of her life with. Of course, that wasn’t what ended up happening. She later discovered that Wyatt had a girlfriend waiting back home that he’d never told her about. She called off the engagement.

Brown recalled the bizarre feeling of her newfound fame following the show and the attention she was getting on social media.

“Getting Instagram followers when I got back home was freaking me out. Everybody gains followers, but it was like, ‘Okay, I’m about to have a life with another human, and that’s what I’m going to be focusing on.’ And that didn’t happen.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown is not currently dating but instead focusing on herself and enjoying her time starring on Dancing with the Stars on NBC.