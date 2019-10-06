Kylie Jenner Spotted With Tyga Again After Claiming They Never Had A ‘2AM Date’

Kylie Jenner and Tyga were reportedly at the same place at the same time just days after denying they were seeing each other again.

According to Hollywood Life, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted at the same nightclub as the “Rack City” rapper early on Sunday, October 6. The two were both at Hyde Nightclub and were partying later into the night. Jenner reportedly arrived around midnight and was photographed holding onto her bodyguard as they made their way to the club. Jenner reportedly donned a diamond necklace and long, voluminous dark hair. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO was also joined by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, as well as a friend.

Tyga was already reportedly in the club by the time Jenner and her posse got there. The rapper kept his club attire casual, wearing a baseball hat and a long chain for the night. He was also spotted with one of his friends when he arrived at the event.

The coincidental spotting came just days after Jenner denied that she was going out of her way to meet up with her ex. The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner took to her Twitter page to confirm that she wasn’t planning to get back with Tyga and wasn’t on a date with him when they were seen at the same recording studio on Thursday, October 3.

“There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” Jenner confirmed.

Jenner and Tyga dated from 2015-2017. Soon after the two decided to call their relationship quits, Jenner was soon seen out and about with Travis Scott. Jenner and the “SICKO Mode” rapper made their relationship official after they were seen kissing at Coachella. The two welcomed their first child, Stormi, on February 1, 2018.

Jenner and Scott decided to end their relationship on Tuesday, October 1, after two years together. While the cause of the breakup remains unknown, both parties have shared that they are focused on their careers and what is best for their baby girl. Scott was also in hot water shortly after the breakup when reports began to surface that he cheated on Jenner with Rojean Carr, who is an Instagram model. Scott recently took to his own Instagram page to share that the rumors were “affecting” him and confirmed that they were nothing but “false stories.”