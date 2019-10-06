Amberleigh West Leaves Very Little To The Imagination By Ditching Her Top In New Instagram Snapshot

When it comes to sharing her hot, skin-baring snaps on social media, American Playboy model Amberleigh West is a pro.

In keeping with her picture-posting routine, the model took to her page and shared a hot new picture with her followers — one which sent a wave of excitement through her fans, who rushed to award the picture with more than 34,000 likes within five hours of going live.

In the pic, the model could be seen posing topless while looking away from the camera. She wore her hair in a messy bun and, even though she censored her nipples with the help of her arms, she still flashed an ample amount of underboob.

In the caption, the model wrote a long quote from The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. Amberleigh, however, turned off the comments feature from all of her posts for unknown reasons.

That’s not the only censoring she’s been doing on her social media, either. To her fans’ disappointment, the 27-year-old model has also deleted a lot of her old pictures from her page, leaving just 32 uploads remaining. There’s still hope, however, as most of the pictures left on her page are either bikini, lingerie, or near-nude ones.

Prior to posting the topless photo, Amberleigh treated her fans to an underwater video of dolphins swimming in the waters of Hawaii.

The video, uploaded to her Instagram, was viewed more than 19,000 times while it amassed more than 3,000 likes within a day of going live. Before that, the model also shared a group picture where she was featured enjoying a scuba-diving session along with two of her friends. Within a day, that picture garnered more than 8,000 likes.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of her fellow models, including Kennedy Summers and Emmii Lee, among others.

Last week, the model turned up the heat on Instagram with yet another sexy picture, one where she was featured wearing nothing but a pair of ripped jeans.

The model posed for the picture while leaning against a wall and sitting on the floor with her legs wide open. She covered her assets with her arm, wore her blond tresses down, and looked straight into the camera to strike a very seductive pose.

As of the writing of this article, that snap has accrued more than 44,000 likes.

It is worth noting that ever since the model turned off the comments feature on her Instagram, her pics and videos have stopped gaining as much traction.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Amberleigh was featured in Playboy magazine’s closing nude edition. Quoting The Daily Mail, the article further revealed that Amberleigh gained popularity because, through that last nude edition, she joined the ranks of 30 iconic models and actresses who have made it on the covers of the magazine and posed nude in the centerfolds.