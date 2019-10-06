Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Begs For Jesus To ‘Come Quickly’ In Response To Tragedy

Jinger Duggar's husband weighed in on the murder of a Texas man.

Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recently took to Twitter to give his followers a mini social media sermon.

On Sunday, the Counting On star shared a screenshot of a news story that’s been getting a lot attention as of late: the tragic shooting death of Joshua Brown. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brown was a key witness in the Botham Jean murder trial. He testified against Amber Guyger, the police officer who was convicted of murdering Jean after entering his Dallas, Texas apartment. Guyger claimed that she had mistaken the apartment for her own and believed that Jean was a burglar. So far, no suspects have been identified in the subsequent Brown murder, and it’s unknown whether it was related to his testimony.

In his tweet, Jeremy Vuolo lamented not just the death of Joshua Brown, but violence in general.

“A simple snapshot of the daily headlines reveals the horrific narrative of humanity: hatred, murder, & abuse,” the Los Angeles-based pastor wrote.

He continued by proclaiming that the only solution to the world’s ills is religion, ending his tweet with a plea for Jesus to put an end to all of the suffering by returning soon.

“Only the Gospel can cure the wickedness of the heart & only Christ can put an end to all evil. Come quickly, Lord Jesus.”

The Duggar husband also shared a Bible verse about Jesus’ return.

“When Christ returns ‘He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.’ (Revelation 21:4),” it read.

Jeremy has tweeted about the Amber Guyger murder a few times, with his main focus being on the role religion played in her trial. On October 3, he shared a short quote from Botham Jean’s brother, Brandt, who made headlines for telling the court that he had forgiven Guyger for killing his sibling. The moment brought the judge presiding over the trial to tears, and she granted his request when he asked if he could give Guyger a hug.

Brandt Jean also told Amber Guyger to “Give your life to Christ,” which are the words Jeremy shared with his Twitter followers. He also retweeted the thoughts of conservative political pundit Allie Beth Stuckey, who complained about “the woke” being “upset by a black man forgiving a white woman.”

Jeremy rarely tweets about current events that dominate the headlines, so it’s unclear why he had so much to say about the Guyger murder case and those involved. However, he and Jinger Duggar did recently return to Texas, the state that they used to call home, for a wedding. It’s possible that the trial was on his mind because he was visiting the state where it took place.