Miley Cyrus’s Sister Noah Cyrus Shares Dark Social Media Message With Confusing Meaning

Noah Cyrus seems to promote drama on social media even when her news is not immediately clear. On October 5, Miley Cryus’s lookalike little sister posted an Instagram upload for her 5.2 million followers that mostly provided a virtual black hole.

Although the singer modeled during the initial part of the short video, the strange clip suddenly sent admirers into a dark place as piano notes subtly pronounced that something was afoot. After a few seconds of pondering the black screen, followers were taken back to Noah, who seemed to be rocking the same outfit she had been wearing a few days ago as she levitated in another Instagram share.

The 19-year old songstress was wearing all black in an image in which Noah was sitting propped up on her knees, facing forward against a gray background. She bent one tattooed arm at the elbow and placed her right hand on her long neck. The other arm was down, with the other hand resting on her lap.

Noah’s eyes were closed while posing for the black-and-white photo. Her straight hair was parted down the middle, while the long strands ran down her back, away from her face and mostly out of sight. Her sartorial selection for the image was slightly provocative. The garment featured one asymmetrical strap that crossed from the right side of her ensemble over her left shoulder area. The midsection of the garment was skintight, showing off her small waist.

Noah’s caption provided a clue regarding the reason for her most recent share. In her note on the upload, she simply stated, “Tomorrow 12 pm, EST.”

Many fans seemed to know what that incomplete caption meant. In fact, many of the 331 comments on her Sunday post indicating a complete understanding regarding what Noah was talking about with regard to her most recent Instagram offering within the first hour of the singer’s upload being shared.

“Can’t wait! Create a countdown!!!!” stated one fan, urging Noah to engage with her audience even more.

“CAN’T WAIT QUEEN,” shouted another admirer, who added three heart-face emoji to his message.

“I can’t wait!!!” said a third fan.

“I am waiting noah badyyyy,” remarked yet another, who put up two pink heart emoji for effect.

“This song is my favorite… thank you,” said one more fan, who gave yet another hint about what will happen on October 7.

That being said, what were Noah and her like-minded fans actually talking about? What was their reference point?

A quick look at her site did not give the answer to the puzzling question. So what will take place on Monday for this Cyrus sister?

For many, the mystery remains.

However, for those fans who look at and appreciate all of Noah’s Instagram posts, including her social media share from two days ago, they know very well that on October 7, the singer will release her “Lonely” video. After all, the songstress spelled out that exciting information alongside her upload on October 4 for which she was wearing the same outfit she was seen wearing during Sunday’s Instagram message.

And so, after a bit of sleuthing, Noah Cyrus’s somewhat confusing puzzle has been solved.