Donald Trump Will Resign To ‘Save Face,’ Rather Than Face Impeachment, Former Trump Organization Exec Claims

Donald Trump fears the humiliation of impeachment, even if the Senate will not remove him, and will simply quit, according to a former top Trump Org VP.

Barbara Res, a highly respected engineer and attorney who not only pioneered the role of women in the New York construction industry, but also — as she chronicled in an essay for The Guardian — worked for Donald Trump as the chief of construction on Trump Tower, Trump’s signature project. Res does not believe that Donald Trump will remain in office much longer, as Democrats in Congress ramp up their impeachment inquiry.

In fact, Barbara Res said in a CNN interview Sunday morning, Trump is likely to simply resign as a way to “save face,” rather than endure the humiliation of an impeachment vote against him — even if the Senate refused to actually remove Trump from office.

“I think he does a lot to save face….We’re now at the point where he can’t control this, he can’t do anything about this,” Res told CNN’s Brian Stetler, as quoted by the news site Raw Story. “It would be very, very bad for him to be impeached. I don’t know that he would be found guilty, but I don’t think he wants to be impeached. I think that’s what this panic is about.”

Res went on to say that her “gut” was telling her that Trump will simply quit, or resign after making some sort of deal, likely one in which he would avoid prosecution for his alleged illegalities committed while in the White House.

Watch the CNN interview with Res in the video below.

Trump has appeared increasingly upset about the impeachment inquiry announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 24. As The Inquisitr has reported, he has posted a tweet condemning the impeachment effort as, in all capital letters, “BULLS**T.” Trump also claimed that House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff — who has sent subpoenas to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Trump’s effort to pressure Ukraine into helping his 2020 campaign — “couldn’t carry Mike Pompeo’s blank strap.”

Presumably, Trump was referring to a “jock strap.”

If Trump were to resign after making a non-prosecution deal, the move would not be without precedent in United States history. In 1973, as The New Yorker magazine chronicled, then-Vice President Spiro Agnew was accused of corruption, even taking cash bribes inside the White House itself.

With President Richard Nixon then facing the prospect of impeachment himself over the Watergate scandal, the Justice Department, headed by Attorney General Elliot Richardson, was wary of seeing both the president and vice president removed from office by impeachment or prosecution. Therefore, AG Richardson allowed Agnew to make a deal in which he would agree to plead guilty to a lesser tax offence, with only a small fine and no prison time. All other corruption charges were dropped.

In exchange, Agnew agreed to resign the office of the vice president, which he did on October 10, 1973. Nixon then appointed Michigan House Rep. Gerald Ford as the new vice president. Nixon resigned the presidency in August of 1974 rather than face impeachment, and one month later, Ford issued Nixon a blanket pardon, ensuring that Nixon would never face prosecution for any crimes committed while in office.