‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Victoria Plays With Fire

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview brings a reunion for Phyllis and Adam, but she refuses to play for money. Plus, Devon fires Theo, and Victoria knifes Victor’s painting.

It seems that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) knows where Adam (Mark Grossman) is, and the two reunite next week. Phyllis and Adam play cards. However, Phyllis has one rule — she won’t play for money. The two put their chips on the table, and it’s unclear who comes out on top in this game of chance. The Inquisitr previously reported that Phyllis made plans to follow Cane (Daniel Goddard) to Las Vegas. Cane planned his trip to Sin City in an effort to find Chance Chancellor and get to the bottom of the situation with Katherine Chancellor’s will.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) has a serious talk with Theo (Tyler Johnson). It looks like Theo finally overplays his hand because Devon lets the influencer know that any division of Hamilton Winters no longer employs him. Devon tells Theo that his ambition and ego are liabilities, and that’s why he can no longer work at any of Devon’s companies. Of course, Theo seems to be working with the women of The Grand Phoenix Hotel, so he might still have some gainful employment in Genoa City.

Although things between Theo and Summer (Hunter King) haven’t been entirely smooth lately, she would likely be devastated to lose him entirely at this point. There are plenty of places for Theo to work, including Jabot, but Kyle (Michael Mealor) might not be on board with that. Plus, if all else fails, perhaps Theo could hit Victor (Eric Braeden) up for a job at Newman since Victor plans to step back in as CEO.

Speaking of Newman Enterprises, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is furious that her dad once again pushes her out of the top spot at the family company. Over and over, Victoria has worked to prove herself to Victor, but no matter what she does, it is never good enough for Victor. Now that Victor received a clean bill of health from Nate (Sean Dominic), he steps right back into things at his company.

This time, though, Victoria vows that Victor will not get away with overlooking her. In anger, Victoria launches a letter opener at her father’s portrait while declaring that she will not be pushed around by Victor this time. It could be that The Mustache pushes his oldest daughter too far this time.