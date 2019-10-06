Larsa Pippen Solidifies Bikini Babe Status In Tiny White Bottoms & Knotted Crop Top

Larsa Pippen is showing off her bikini body on Instagram, and her fans aren’t the least bit mad about it. The former Real Housewives of Miami star took to social media this week to flaunt her curves in a sexy bathroom selfie.

On Sunday, Larsa looked flawless while flaunting her figure as she snapped a racy photo of herself in the mirror. Pippen rocked a pair of tiny white string bikini bottoms and a skimpy crop that she wore knotted in the front.

The ensemble showcased Larsa’s flat tummy, rock-hard abs, curvy booty, and toned arms. She also showed off her ample bust and lean legs in the snap.

Larsa had her long, sandy blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell over her shoulders and cascaded down her back.

She accessorized the look with a pair of oversize sunglasses on her face and her phone in her hand. She added a full face of makeup for the photo, which included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips.

Of course, Pippen’s over 1.8 million followers couldn’t help but gush over the model in the comments section of the post.

“Pretty woman,” one fan wrote.

“Perfect,” another social media user stated.

“Swoon,” another comment read.

“Amazing,” a fourth fan remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa is known for her skimpy looks and is often showing off her impressive physique on social media.

However, Pippen is more than just a model and Kim Kardashian’s best friend. She’s also a mother of four kids whom she shares with her estranged husband, NBA icon Scottie Pippen.

Recently, Larsa opened up about her interest in astrology and dished about the traits of her own sign, Cancer.

“The Cancer personality is ultra-sensitive, gentle and kind. Cancer traits include being tender, intuitive and loving and their sweetness really helps this zodiac sign stand out from the rest. The Cancer zodiac sign needs to be surrounded, protected and made to feel safe at all times. Appearances can be misleading and there is lots more to this zodiac sign than being cute, they also have a tougher side to their personality,” Pippen stated in the caption of one of her latest photos.

Meanwhile, fans who want to see more of Larsa Pippen’s sexy snapshots and life as a mother can follow the reality TV star on her Instagram page, which she updates on the regular.