Hannah Brown Goes On Disneyland Date With ‘DWTS’ Partner Alan Bersten

The Alabama beauty queen spent a day at the California theme park with her 'Dancing with the Stars' partner and it wasn't all work-related.

Hannah Brown went on a date with Alan Bersten, but it didn’t involve roses. The 25-year-old Bachelorette star went to Disneyland with her Dancing With the Stars pro partner, who documented the fun-filled day on his Instagram story, Us Weekly reports.

In a series of photos and videos, Alan was seen meeting up with Hannah at the famed California theme park, where she placed her arm around his shoulder as they walked. The two rode the Millennium Falcon and the Guardians of the Galaxy attractions after spending a long day at Disney for something DWTS-related.

“We just had a long day at Disney and now we can have some fun,” Alan told his Instagram followers. “We’re gonna go ride some rides.”

For their date, the adorable dancing duo wore iconic Disney ears, with Hannah sporting a sparkly rose gold pair and Alan wearing a classic Mickey Mouse Club hat.

While it’s unclear what initially brought them to Disneyland, the ride part was not work-related as the two enjoyed each other’s company outside of the Dancing With the Stars studio amid rampant rumors that they are dating.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Hannah made it clear the two are strictly dance partners.

“We are dance partners and we have the best time together,” the Bachelorette beauty said. “And we have a friendship that is great. I think I’m done with roses. [The] mirrorball trophy is what we have our eyes on!”

Still, fans can’t help but recall that last season Alan brought his Dancing With the Stars partner Alexis Ren to Disneyland, and the two of them were definitely more than friends.

As The Inquisitr noted last fall, Alexis and Alan enjoyed a day date at Disneyland to get “inspiration” for their fairytale-themed foxtrot. The two rode rollercoasters and posed for pics wearing Mickey Mouse ears and Disney t-shirts.

The inspiration worked — Alan and Alexis danced a Pocahontas– inspired foxtrot to “Just Around the Riverbed” and earned a near-perfect score of 29 out of 30 points that week — but their relationship fizzled shortly after Dancing With the Stars Season 27 wrapped.

Still, Alan’s got the Disney date thing down, and Hannah is his latest princess for a day at the park.

Fans will have to wait to see what Alan and Hannah filmed at Disneyland, but if this showmance follows the same formula as last season, an awkward on-camera kiss could come next.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.