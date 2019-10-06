Megan Thee Stallion Shares Touching Message To Her Fans Following BET Hip Hop Awards Win For Best Mixtape

Megan Thee Stallion took time out to thank her fans for a new stride she made in her career on Saturday, October 5.

The 24-year-old rapper and college student took home a BET Hip Hop Award during the show’s annual event. According to HotNewHipHop, Megan took to her Instagram account to thank the fans who had been so loyal to her during her rise to fame. The rapper was wearing a long, red gown that covered her entire body as she went to accept the award. In the photo, Megan is beaming as she holds the silver trophy and says her speech. In her caption, Megan made sure to thank the people who helped with the mixtape, as well as her fans who made sure the tape was successful.

“And thank you HOTTIES for always supporting me and growing with me! I love y’all so much and I promise to keep getting better,” Megan wrote at the end of the caption.

The “Cash S–t” rapper also thanked her mother for being her motivation to keep moving forward. The rapper announced via Instagram Live in March 2019 that her mother had died due to an ongoing brain tumor. Megan said that, while her mother wasn’t physically with her, she knew she would be “so proud” of her daughter’s accomplishments.

At the time of writing, Megan’s post has received more than 500,000 likes. The photo also received more than 8,000 comments from fans congratulating the star.

“I’M BOUT TO CRY!!!! Congrats Megan. Mama is soooooooo PROUD OF U!!!!!!!! She is in heaven enjoying every moment of this,” one fan said of Megan’s mother.

“The hotties already knew you was gone win,” another fan chimed in.

“You deserve it ALL,” another follower said.

While the BET Hip Hop Awards taped in Atlanta on Saturday, the show will air to the public on Tuesday, October 8. Not only did Megan win for Best Mixtape, she was also nominated for several awards, including Best New Hip-Hop Artist, Single of the Year, MVP of the Year, and Hot Ticket Performer. The Inquisitr previously shared that Megan also took to the stage for the event, joining performers like Rick Ross, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Chance the Rapper, T-Pain, Rapsody, YBN Cordae featuring Anderson.Paak, Saweetie, KaMillion, and Tom. G. The rapper wore a blue latex bodysuit, a red harness, red fishnet stockings, and red knee-high boots for a jaw-dropping look.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion can follow the rapper on Instagram for more updates.