‘Playboy’ Model Kayleigh Swenson Flaunts Ample Skin In Ribbed Tank Top And Printed Panties

American bombshell Kayleigh Swenson, who is popular among her 1.2 million Instagram fans for twice appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine, recently took to her page and teased her followers with a provocative new picture.

In the snap, the hot model could be seen wearing a white ribbed tank top that she paired with printed panties to pull off a very sexy look. To spice things up, the model pulled the neckline of her top down to expose an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but as the model decided to ditch her bra, she also showed off a glimpse of her nipple through the shirt to excite her admirers.

Kayleigh wore her highlighted hair down, opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam, and accessorized with a bracelet and a silver pendant. She sat on a blue surface with her legs wide open, while she left her lips slightly parted and looked away from the camera.

In the caption, the model tagged her Los Angeles-based photographer, Gea, and asked her fans how their weekend is panning out. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Within less than a day of going live, the image has garnered more than 15,000 likes and over 470 comments where fans and followers showered the hot model with numerous compliments.

“You are number one in this world,” one of her fans wrote.

“Wow! So gorgeous! My weekend is going good and yours?” another fan wrote.

“Sexy and super beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

Prior to sharing the sultry photograph, Kayleigh posted a video on Instagram, where she, along with another model, could be seen licking a bar of ice cream in a highly suggestive manner, a move that sent a wave of excitement through her fans who couldn’t stop themselves from posting sexually explicit comments on the video.

As of this writing, and within a day of posting, the video has racked up more than 120,000 views and about 700 comments.

“Isn’t that the way you’re supposed to eat ice cream/popsicles??” one of her fans questioned.

“I think your intention is not to enjoy that ice cream, Miss Seductive!” another fan wrote.

“You two sexy ladies are awesome,” a third fan commented.

This isn’t the first time that Kayleigh has posted a provocative photo or video on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last week, the model shared a booty-baring picture where she could be seen wearing a dangerously short pair of Daisy Dukes.