Alessandra Ambrosio Glows In Tiny Pink Bikini As She Daydreams On A Hammock At The Beach

Alessandra Ambrosio may no longer be a Victoria’s Secret model, but she certainly looked like an angel in her latest Instagram share.

The model looked spectacular as she showed off some serious skin over the weekend. According to her caption, she was dreaming her Saturday away while relaxing on the beach. However, it’s her fans who were daydreaming as they viewed the pic she shared on her social media page.

Alessandra left little to the imagination when she wore a tiny pink bikini. Of course, the bandeau style with spaghetti straps flattered the lingerie model by drawing the eye horizontally, creating an illusion of a wider bust line. The visible seams running across the front cups also allude to the bikini providing more support than a conventional tube top swimsuit.

The mother of two paired the top with the prettiest pair of bikini panties. The barely-there bottoms shimmered softly as they clung high on Alessandra’s hips.

The Inquisitr reported that Alessandra defies her age of 38, and in this photo, it certainly seems as if she did not have a care in the world as she relaxed in a hammock at the beach. In the background, distant mountains and an ocean added to the serenity of the pic.

Alessandra posed with the certainty and confidence of a pro. She framed her exquisite face with her arm while caressing her deep brown hair. She stared directly at the camera with such a sense of calmness and quietude that one cannot help but envy her obvious tranquility.

The model, who has walked the runway for numerous fashion brands including Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton, has a firm following of over 10 million fans who stalk her Instagram page. Alessandra regularly posts titillating photos of herself on her Instagram to keep her fans happy.

In fact, this particular photo has already racked up over 85,000 likes with many of her followers also leaving remarks in the comments section. While the majority simply let their heart emoji do the talking, others felt compelled to write a few words.

“I know I don’t know you, but I wish you success in modeling,” said one, while another opined, “My day is complete!”

One ardent fan also praised Alessandra by declaring, “Greatest body of all time.”

Although Alessandra no longer models for Victoria Secret, she is still making her mark in the fashion industry. The brunette bombshell is the founder of Gal Floripa, a bikini line made in Brazil.