Anastasiya Kvitko Nearly Busts Out Of Skimpy Bikini In Latest Update

Summer weather may be coming to a close, but that hasn’t stopped brunette bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko from flaunting her curves in sexy swimwear. On Sunday, Anastasiya updated her Instagram account with a post in which she wore an itty-bitty bikini that hardly contained her.

The double post showed Anastasiya sitting on a yacht in the ocean. She wore a bright pink and orange bikini. The top consisted of just barely enough fabric to cover her breasts. In fact, it seemed as though the top was showing more skin than it was covering up. Anastasiya’s voluptuous cleavage and a bit of side boob were visible. Also on display was the side of her world-famous booty and her toned thighs.

Anastasiya leaned back on one arm and arched her back slightly, drawing even more attention to her chest. Her bottoms appeared to be equally revealing. While she was seated in the snaps, it seemed that she was wearing thong bottoms. She also wore something around her waist — potentially a skirt coverup that she had pulled up over her hips for the photos. The look emphasized her tiny waist.

Anastasiya’s makeup looked flawless. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of pink sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. Her long hair fell down her back as she smiled for the camera. Both snaps were similar, with the beauty holding her windblown hair from her face in one photo. With her bronze skin glistening in the outside light, the beauty seemed to be enjoying her day.

The post was a hit, amassing more than 40,000 likes within an hour of going live. Some of the beauty’s fans were speechless and left behind fire and smiley face emoji in the comments. However, others had more to say.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one follower.

“This woman is a goddess,” said another.

One admirer told Anastasiya that she was “something else,” and another fan told her she was “killing it.”

Anastasiya manages to rock just about every thing she puts on her body. Most of the time, she doesn’t wear much to cover her body up, and her followers seem to be fine with that. As The Inquisitr reported in September, the Instagram sensation shared a photo in which she was spilling out of a tiny black bikini.

Loading...

But even when she does cover herself up, she still puts her curves on display. Earlier in the spring, she flaunted her physique in a pair of skintight jeans.

Fans wanting to keep up with Anastasiya can follow her Instagram account.