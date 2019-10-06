‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Flaunts Curves & Incredible Legs In Sexy Halloween Costume

The reality star looked stunning in her Halloween costume.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules are well aware, Stassi Schroeder loves everything about the macabre. The 31-year-old got the chance to show off her spooky side at the 31 Nights of Halloween Fan Fest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

On Saturday, Stassi shared two snaps from the event on her Instagram account. In the first image, the stunner posed in an elaborate Rococo style dress. The beautiful costume put Stassi’s incredible curves and long, lean legs on full display. She styled her hair in an elegant bun and wore a variation of Rococo makeup that included bright red lipstick and eyeshadow. The costume seems to be inspired by one of Stassi’s icons, Marie Antoinette.

In the second photo, Stassi is seen up on stage with actor Doug Jones, RuPaul Drag Race star Alaska Thunderf*** 5000, and television personality Ross Mathews.

Fans were floored by Stassi’s look and flocked to the comments section to compliment the beauty.

“STASSI!!!! YOU’RE TOO BEAUTIFUL TO EVER BE SCARY,” praised a passionate fan.

“Looking Halloween Fierce,” added a second commenter.

“STILL not over how incredible this LEWK was,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding a fire emoji to the comment.

The post has already racked up over 30,000 likes.

In July, Stassi’s fiance Beau Clark proved that he was the perfect match for the horror-loving reality star when he proposed to her at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Stassi announced the engagement on Instagram with an adorable picture of the couple.

“OMG I feel like Meghan Markle,” read the caption.

Unlike the Duchess of Sussex, however, Stassi is planning to have a ceremony with a short guest list, reported People magazine. On an August episode of her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, The New York Times best selling author explained that she would like to have a small, European wedding.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe,” stated the Vanderpump Rules star.

Last month, Stassi also disclosed to Daily Pop that her wedding will most likely be televised, reported E! News.

“Listen, I’ve lived all of my 20s on Vanderpump Rules, and the crew is my family, the cast is my family and the viewers are a huge part of my life now… ” said Stassi. “It’s my life, I think it would be weird if it wasn’t filmed. I’d be like, something’s missing here.”

To see more of Stassi, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules airing on Bravo.