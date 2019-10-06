NFL Rumors: Von Miller Could Head To The Trade Block As Sinking Denver Broncos Plan Fire Sale

Von Miller could be among a host of Denver Broncos veterans headed to the trade block as the sinking team plans a fire sale, a new report claims.

The winless Broncos are considering a major shakeup that could send a number of veteran players to new homes ahead of the October trade deadline, CBS Sports reported. The report noted that Broncos general manager John Elway is considering the major moves, with pass rusher Von Miller potentially serving as trade bait for a team looking to stock up on draft picks and young assets for the upcoming rebuild.

The report noted that defensive lineman Derek Wolfe, cornerback Chris Harris, and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders could also be among players headed to the trade block.

If true, the report shows that Elway has apparently changed course from one year ago, when he decided not to deal the team’s aging players at the trade deadline despite receiving multiple offers. But with the Broncos stumbling to an 0-4 start and already slipping out of the playoff picture, Elway may now be ready to make some deals.

“Elway has yet to agree to shed talent, but has given the impression to teams that he could reach that point in a matter of weeks if this slide continues,” the report noted. “Losing star pass rusher Bradley Chubb for the season last week further clouded their hopes for 2019, potential future quarterback Drew Lock is injured and the offense has been stagnant, while a once-potent defense has lacked bite as well.”

The moves could help Elway stock up on draft picks for what would likely be a rebuilding process ahead.

The report added that several teams have been eyeing Von Miller, who still ranks as one of the league’s elite pass rushers despite the Broncos sinking to the bottom of the league over the course of the last two seasons. Bleacher Report noted that there could be league-wide interest in Miller, though the price would likely be high.

While trades involving players of Miller’s caliber are rare, one parallel could come from last year’s trade sending Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. The Raiders received first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, a third-round pick in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2019 in exchange for Mack, a 2020 second-round pick, and conditional 2020 fifth-round pick.

The Denver Broncos have not given any public hints that Von Miller could be on the trade block, and Miller hasn’t shown any indications that he may be seeking a trade.