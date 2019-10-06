Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Skintight Leather Pants And Reveals Real Height

Swedish bombshell Anna Nystrom has cultivated quite a niche for herself on Instagram. Her 8.2 million followers constantly tune in to see what she’s up to, and what sizzling selfies she has most recently shared.

Unlike many Instagram models, though, Nystrom rarely shares pictures of herself in skimpy bikinis. In fact, even shots of her incredible physique in lingerie are quite rare. Instead, the blond bombshell rocks figure-hugging outfits that flaunt her curves but still leave a little to the imagination. The outfit she rocked in her latest Instagram update is the perfect example.

While Nystrom typically favors light, neutral shades such as beige and white, in her latest snap she went for an all black look from head to toe. She rocked a pair of skintight black leather pants that were so tight they appeared to be painted on. She kept her top simple, pairing the pants with a black tank that had a basic cut, but revealed an insane amount of cleavage. A black sweater was hanging down her arms, and she added some black heeled booties to finish off the look.

Though Nystrom usually wears her long blond locks down and flowing, in this snap she pulled them into two neat braids. Her makeup was subtle, with a slight smoky eye look, and her whole vibe was flawless. She took the snap outdoors, embracing all that Sweden has to offer.

Nystrom also surprised her followers by revealing something in the caption that many may not be aware of. Nystrom’s pictures always make her body look long and lean, like she could march right off the streets of Sweden and onto a runway as a high fashion model. However, in reality, it turns out that the blond beauty is actually quite petite — she revealed that she is only 5’1.

Her followers loved the post, which received over 260,000 likes within just 22 hours. Many of her followers simply couldn’t contain themselves and took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot look.

“Omg, you are so perfect Anna,” one follower commented.

Another simply said “those pants.”

A third fan could not comprehend the fact that Nystrom revealed about her height, and expressed his skepticism, saying “no way, you must be at least 5’8.”

“Lara Croft Style,” wrote a fourth follower.

“Dynamite comes in small packages. You’re perfect,” a fifth fan added.

While her all black look has a more powerful vibe, she recently shared a look that had a much more feminine feel and displayed her insane curves perfectly. Nystrom rocked a beige ribbed sweater dress with a ribbon detail at the waist, and left her hair down for a stunning snap.