WWE News: More Main Roster Superstars Reportedly Moving To ‘NXT’

NXT‘s move to the USA Network has effectively made the development show a third brand. Since premiering on its new network, the black-and-gold brand has also brought some main roster performers back down to Full Sail, as we witnessed by Finn Balor’s surprise appearance on the latest episode.

According to a new report by Sportskeeda, however, Balor isn’t the only Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown alumnus who will be moving to NXT full-time.

Asuka is reportedly at the top of Vince McMahon and Triple H’s list of performers who’ll be moved to NXT in the coming weeks, as the company gets set to undergo a draft that will see several superstars switch shows across the board.

Asuka enjoyed a memorable run in NXT, as she was on an undefeated streak and a dominant champion in the women’s division. Since moving to the main roster, though, she has struggled to find momentum after her streak ended courtesy of Charlotte at WrestleMania 34.

In recent months, Asuka has teamed with Kairi Sane to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The team hasn’t featured on television on a regular basis, though, which has left both women with nothing to do for the most part.

The report also states that EC3, Cesaro, and Bobby Roode could be returning to the black-and-gold brand.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, EC3 hasn’t found success on the main roster so far. Despite a couple of stop-start lower card pushes, he’s been relegated to Main Event and 24/7 Championship segments.

EC3 was promoted to the main roster quicker than most NXT stars, but he’s suffered as a result of poor booking and no creative support. A return to NXT could revitalize his career after losing momentum on Monday Night Raw.

Cesaro, on the other hand, is a solid midcard and tag team wrestler. However, McMahon doesn’t believe that he has the charisma to become a main event star, so a return to NXT where he will be given more of a spotlight might do him some good.

Roode, meanwhile, has been given a push in recent weeks after winning the Raw Tag Team Championship with Dolph Ziggler. Rumor has it that Paul Heyman is a fan of the former NXT Champion, though, which could keep him on the red brand for the time being.

While switching neglected main roster superstars to NXT is a good move for making them feel exciting again, WWE is likely also doing it to boost ratings now that it must compete against All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite on Wednesday nights.