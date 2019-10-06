Latina Bombshell Ainsley Rodriguez Stuns Wearing Sheer Black Bodysuit, Thrills Fans With Double Update

Once again, Ainsley Rodriguez is stunning in her most recent social media update.

As those who follow the model on Instagram know, Ainsley is no stranger to showing off her killer figure in a wide range of outfits that include bikinis, crop tops, fitness gear and everything in between. In the most recent photo that was shared for her legion of fans, Ainsley tags herself in St. Louis, Missouri, where she looks absolutely amazing while snapping a selfie in her hotel room.

In the update, Rodriguez delights fans with two photos. In the first image in the pair, the model is all smiles as she snaps a selfie and looks directly into the camera. She wears her long, dark locks down and straight as well as a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. Rodriguez accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly gold earring while her killer figure is on full display.

The stunner rocks a sheer black bodysuit that ties in the middle and offers generous views of cleavage. She wears her sexy top tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans. In the second image in the series, the model rocks the same outfit but just strikes a slightly different pose than in the previous one. Although the top features sheer material, an underlying layer prevents her from revealing too much.

In the caption of the image, the fitness model tells her fans that she has spots open for her program. Since the double-photo update went live on her page, it’s garnered a ton of attention with over 38,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments. Some followers commented on the open spots in her program while the overwhelming majority gushed over her amazing figure.

“Wow you’re beautiful,” one fan chimed in with a series of heart-eye and flame emoji.

“You’re such an inspiration of strength and beauty!! Keep doing what you do. Also where is that shirt from!?” another commented.

“You get prettier everyday! I’m sure of it!!!!” another fan raved.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another selfie, this time at the airport. In the beautiful shot, she put her killer figure on display while clad in the tiniest white tank top and a pair of snakeskin sweats. Her six-pack abs took center stage in the photo, and the beauty completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. That post racked up over 31,000 likes and well over 400 comments.