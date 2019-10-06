Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Flaunts Enviable Model Body In Black Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret angel Alexina Graham, who is well-known for her amazing body and sense of style, recently took to her Instagram page and wowed her fans with a set of lingerie pictures.

In the first snap, the model could be seen wearing a set of skimpy black lingerie while standing next to a glass window. She turned her back toward the camera to strike a pose, and in the process, she put her pert booty and long legs on full display. In the second picture, the model faced the camera to show off plenty of cleavage to titillate her fans.

The hottie wore her famous red hair down, while she opted for minimal makeup to keep it as natural as possible. In the caption, she wished her fans a happy Sunday. According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Manhattan, New York, and within an hour of going live, the picture has racked up almost 25,000 likes and 180 comments where fans and followers drooled over Alexina’s hotness and showered her with numerous compliments.

“You are literally hotter than wasabi, without a doubt,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are simply perfect,” wrote another one.

“You are a ginger goddess,” a third fan commented.

Other fans used words and phrases like “simply beautiful,” “magnificent,” “a perfect queen,” “such legs,” and “stunning,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the lingerie picture, Alexina shared a video clip from the new ad campaign of Dsquared2 jeans, where she could be seen wearing a pair of denims and a matching jacket without any shirt or undergarment underneath it, showing a glimpse of her perky breasts.

In another scene, the model could be seen rocking a white tank top that she paired with Bermuda shorts to pull off a very chic look.

According to the geotag, the video was captured in Milan, Italy, and has amassed more than 26,000 views, about 10,000 likes, and several comments as of the writing of this piece.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Alexina’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the picture. These included Megan Williams, Sadie Newman, Iskra, and Lexi Wood, among others.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, becoming a Victoria’s Secret angel was a big achievement for Alexina. In an interview with Glamour Magazine, the model spoke about her past and revealed that she was bullied in school as a kid.