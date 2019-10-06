Belgian Bombshell Rose Bertram Exposes Bare Chest Underneath Open Orange Blazer: ‘Forgot My Shirt At Home’

Rose Bertram is slaying Instagram yet again.

On Saturday, October 5, the Belgian bombshell brought some serious heat to her page with a sizzling new set of snaps that were an instant hit with her thousands of fans. The duo of photos caught the 24-year-old posing in a small office cubicle that contained a large metal desk, computer, and rolling chair. Rose herself looked smoking hot in a classic pantsuit perfect for the workday, though she did forget one element to her ensemble that seriously upped the ante of her look.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s new Instagram upload kicked off with a shot of her sitting in the rolling chair with her legs spread wide as she stared at the camera with a sultry look. She had one of her hands resting on her knee and used her other one to keep her orange blazer from overly exposing her bare chest underneath. As she explained in the caption, she “forgot her shirt at home.”

Despite her efforts to stay modest, more than an eyeful of cleavage was still very much on display for her audience of 774,000 followers, as was a glimpse at her enviably flat midsection. On her lower half, she sported a matching pair of wide-leg pants that were still able to emphasize her famous curves and toned legs. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock hard abs even more as she posed for the snap. She completed her look with a pair of light pink tennis shoes, giving the look an overall sporty and casual vibe.

A swipe to the second photo revealed Rose rocking the same ensemble, though this time she was leaning up against the desk. The camera was positioned even closer to the babe and her flawless physique, offering a close-up look at her exposed chest and sculpted midsection.

The re-positioning also showed off her gorgeous glam for the photo shoot. Rose had her blond hair styled down in tight waves that were parted in the middle to perfectly frame her face. She also had on a full face of makeup that included an orange lip, a dusting of blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and green eyes pop.

Fans of the blond beauty went wild for the latest addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the upload had already racked up over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Hot mamacita,” one person wrote.

Another called Rose a “beauty.”

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the steamy shots, with most opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Rose often sends temperatures soaring on her Instagram page, especially during the summer months. One upload shared to her feed saw her lounging on a boat in a tiny orange bikini — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.