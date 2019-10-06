Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Cleavage-Baring Floral Bandeau Crop-Top

Katelyn Runck, a fitness model with over 1 million followers on Instagram, likely stopped a lot of them in their tracks with her latest eye-grabbing series of photos on the social media platform. In the shot, the brunette beauty is wearing a cleavage-baring bandeau top that shows off a generous expanse of her rock-hard abs. She paired the top with a matching skirt with a frilly hem that hugged her curves and showcased her insanely toned legs.

In the caption, Katelyn revealed that her outfit is from the fashion brand Dolls Kill. She didn’t disclose the name of the design but a quick search of their website reveals that they have a seamless bandeau bikini top for $8.40. There’s also a similar floral skirt on the Dolls Kills site for $40. The delicate gold jewelry she’s wearing in the shot is by Uncommon James, reality TV star Kristin Cavallari’s brand.

Fans were enthralled by the image if the comments section is anything to go by.

“Your smile is damn beautiful like you,” one fan wrote.

“Hotness overloaded,” another added.

“You look beautiful, keep smiling,” a third wrote.

” Absolutely love the first shot,” a fourth gushed. “Your smile is intoxicating.”

This is hardly the first time that Katelyn has shown off her enviably toned abdominal area on Instagram.

As The Inquisitr reported, she got the same type of feedback when she posted a photo of herself rocking a black string bikini. The photo is shot from the side but it still gives you a sense of how flat her tummy is. The post currently has close to 40,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments. Most of those comments are filled with effusive praise for Katelyn’s figure.

“Always Stunningly Beautiful!” one fan wrote. Katelyn noticed the comment and expressed gratitude in her reply.

Katelyn shares more details on her journey to her current body type on her fitness Instagram page. In one of her story highlights, she reveals that she used to be a runway model and that she weighed 90 lbs when she was 17 years old because of it. According to her post, today she weighs 150 lbs.

Loading...

She also isn’t just a pretty girl who posts gorgeous photos on Instagram. Katelyn also has a fitness coaching business with programs that range from $69.99 to $159. According to her website, Katelyn Runk, her most expensive coaching package offers you 24/7 access to her via email, instant messaging, and her app. Some of the other perks include virtual workout demonstrations, grocery list recommendations, and more.

For more of Katelyn’s stunning modeling photos and fitspiration, fans can check out her Instagram pages.