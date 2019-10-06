‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Sides With Shauna Against Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler for next week reveals that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will show his allegiance to a blonde. Unfortunately for his wife, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang), that woman won’t be her. In fact, Brooke will be furious when Ridge defends Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards).

Although Ridge and Brooke professed their love for each other, the dressmaker still moved out of his marital home. He’s currently staying at his daughter Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) house so that he can try to focus on his family. Since Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been banned at Brooke’s house, Ridge opted to leave Brooke’s house so that he could support his children. He knows that Thomas and Steffy were still at odds, and wants to try and heal the rift between them.

Ridge decided that he and Brooke needed time apart since they were constantly bickering about their children. Brooke said goodbye to her husband but warned him that when he came back, he had to return with custody papers for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). She believes that Hope Logan (Annika Logan) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) should raise the little boy because she doesn’t believe that Thomas is a fit parent.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge will witness Brooke lashing out at Shauna, per Highlight Hollywood. She previously warned the Vegas native to stay away from her family and especially from Ridge, as reported by The Inquisitr. Brooke cannot stand the Fultons after how they betrayed her family and for all the pain they put Hope through. And now that Shauna spent the night with Ridge at the bar after he was too tired to come home, Brooke cannot tolerate the sight of her.

Ridge and Shauna have struck up a friendship of sorts and have gradually become closer. Ridge has confided in her and told her personal details about his wife and children, such as the fact that Brooke cannot forgive Thomas for what he did to Hope. Shauna understood that Ridge feels as if he needs to protect his family and told him that she would always support him even if Brooke could not.

With this in mind, Ridge will therefore confront Brooke after she blasts Shauna. He will stick up for his new friend and point out that she cannot treat people that way. As Ridge sees more of Brooke’s ugly side, he may rethink his marriage to the woman he once vowed to spend the rest of his life with.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.