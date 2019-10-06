Alexa Collins Flaunts Incredible Curves & Toned Abs In Tiny Blue Bikini

The model looked stunning in her tiny bikini.

Alexa Collins made Sunday a little more exciting with her latest Instagram post. In the sizzling snap, the model posed in a hotel room at the Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood. The blonde bombshell flaunted her flawless figure in a lace-up powder blue bikini from Hello Molly Swim. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination and put Alexa’s washboard abs, ample cleavage, and long, lean legs on full display.

The model looked directly into the camera, smirking slightly. She styled her long blond hair in tousled waves and opted to wear minimal makeup that enhanced her natural beauty.

In the caption, Alexa noted that she is celebrating her upcoming birthday with a trip to the beach with her girlfriends.

Fans were quick to compliment the stunner. While many simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are so sexy and beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“Your eyes, your lips are so beautiful Alex! Have a great day!” said another, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

Some of Alexa’s followers also made sure to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday beautiful! Have a great weekend,” wrote a follower.

“I hope you have an amazing Birthday Week!” added a different commenter.

The post has already racked up more than 4,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Alexa has showed off her fit physique on social media. In fact, her Instagram account has quite a few provocative photos. On Saturday, the stunner shared a sexy snap for her nearly 600,000 fans to enjoy. In the photo, the beauty looked absolutely amazing in revealing lingerie.

In a 2018 interview with Shoot The Centerfold, Alexa opened up about her experience as a bikini model. The publication noted that the stunner, who began modeling when she was just 13-years-old, is becoming a rising star in the industry. She has modeled for various clients, including Holt Miami, Agent Provocateur, and Carmen Sol Italy.

Loading...

Alexa revealed that she believes she has found success due to both her striking good looks and her charming personality.

“As for impressing clients, I think one of my essential elements is my personality,” explained the model. “I get booked a lot after meeting with them. I’m always in good spirits because I genuinely love what I do. I guess my looks might have something to do with it too.”

To keep up with Alexa, be sure to check out her Instagram account.