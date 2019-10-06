La La Anthony Puts Her Curves On Full Display In A Tom Ford Gown At Tyler Perry’s Gala In Atlanta

La La Anthony was sizzling in her latest red carpet look.

The Power actress attended the opening gala event for Tyler Perry’s studio in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. While she didn’t seem to have a plus one accompanying her, her Tom Ford gown that she wore to the event was able to have a life of its own on the red carpet. The tan, curve-hugging dress flowed down past La La’s legs and had short sleeves that showed off the actress’ toned arms. The dress also had a leopard waist belt that takes over the front half of the dress. La La is also wearing large hoops to accompany the dress, and has styled her hair in a high ponytail away from her face.

In a photo that was captured by Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page, the page’s followers are able to see that model Karlie Kloss has also worn the dress in the past. The side-by-side photo received more than 1,000 likes at the time of writing. The photo also received a plethora of comments from Instagram users who couldn’t help but notice that something was off about La La’s look.

“Not a flattering dress,” one follower wrote.

“Don’t like the fit,” another follower chimed in.

While some followers weren’t the biggest fans of the look, others felt that the dress fit La La correctly.

“Lala has the curves,” one follower shared.

“Lala is wearing it better but the dress is ugly,” another follower said.

La La’s outing comes after the actress has shared that she is working hard on her latest acting role. The Inquisitr previously reported that the sixth season of Power is currently available on Starz. Season 6 happens to be the final season of the 50 Cent-produced show. La La has played the role of LaKeisha on the show since it premiered in 2013.

Loading...

While Power is ending, La La is still busy at work. In addition to her role on the reboot of Beverly Hills: 90210, the actress has also joined the cast of The Chi. La La announced on Instagram back in September that she was joining the cast when the Showtime series returns for its third season. La La will join Luke James and Lil Rel Howery as new cast members on the show.

“I’m coming to THE CHI‼️ Thank you so much to @lenawaithe & Justin Hillian for welcoming me into your family. I CANT WAIT‼️ LETS GOOOOOO& thank u GOD for these blessings…WOW,” La La captioned her photo.