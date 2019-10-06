WWE News: Only Four Matches Are Scheduled For Tonight’s ‘Hell In A Cell’

That's a rather small card for what is one of the bigger events of the year.

It has been a huge week for WWE with the season premieres of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The latter even moved to a new night and made its debut on FOX to great ratings. All of that has led up to Sunday evening’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but there are many fans who are quite confused. With just hours to go until the big event, only four matches have been announced for the entire card.

Yes, the event is scheduled to take place tonight and run for the typical three to four hours, but hardly anything has been announced for it at all. This past week has been very busy for WWE, and they’ve focused primarily on their television shows, but it seems to have caused the PPV to suffer as a result.

With a gimmick as huge as the Hell in a Cell match, fans would think that WWE would want to sell the event in a harder fashion. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and it could be that they believe the name of the event will sell itself.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Ringside News, WWE has a “good card planned” for Hell in a Cell, but no one knows what it is. It’s just hard to believe that only one new match was added during this week’s television tapings, but that is what transpired.

WWE

The main event is going to likely end up being Seth Rollins defending the WWE Universal Championship against Bray Wyatt. “The Fiend” has been a primary focus of WWE lately, and it honestly wouldn’t be surprising to see him capture the title at tonight’s event.

As of this writing on early Sunday morning, here is the confirmed card that has been officially announced by WWE:

WWE Universal Championship – Hell in a Cell: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Raw Women’s Championship – Hell in a Cell: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

While that card is quite impressive and all of the matches look good on paper, it’s hardly a complete event. For fans who have been watching WWE lately, it’s also difficult to know what kind of matches could be added to the card for Hell in a Cell. There have not been many feuds built up for the tag titles, United States Title, Intercontinental Championship, or anything else, but WWE supposedly has something up their sleeve.