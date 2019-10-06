Gwen Stefani Flashes Jewelry On Instagram, Fans Think It’s A Gift From Blake Shelton With Special Meaning

Gwen was spotted wearing the diamond jewelry piece shortly after celebrating her birthday.

Gwen Stefani just celebrated turning 50 years old, but there was a different number on the diamond jewelry that she was recently spotted wearing. Some fans think that it may be a significant gift from her boyfriend Blake Shelton, and may have nothing to do with her birthday.

On Saturday, an eagle-eyed fan took to Twitter to share a screenshot from one of Gwen’s recent Instagram stories. In the black and white image, the “Rich Girl” singer was wearing multiple necklaces, but it’s a tiny charm dangling from one of them that has her fans freaking out. Right next to a delicate cross, a tiny, diamond-encrusted number “4” is visible.

In response to the original tweet, one fan speculated that the numeral represents the number of years Gwen and Blake have been a couple, pointing out that last year Gwen was wearing a similar charm shaped like the number “3.” A Twitter search confirms that this is the case. In fact, Gwen was rocking a necklace with “1,” “2,” and “3” charms on it around the same time last year. Some fans believe that the jewelry may be annual anniversary gifts from Blake.

As reported by ETOnline, Gwen and Blake first met on the set of The Voice in April, 2014, but it wasn’t until the fall of 2015 that rumors of a romance between the two singers from totally different musical worlds began to swirl.

Gwen and Blake both divorced their respective partners around the same time. Gwen and rocker Gavin Rossdale officially announced the end of their marriage on August 3, 2015, two weeks after Blake and fellow country star Miranda Lambert broke the news that they were splitting up. The first headlines about a possible romance brewing between Gwen and Blake began popping up early in October, but a rep for Blake didn’t confirm the rumors were true until November 4, 2015, almost exactly one month after Gwen’s birthday.

Gwen and Blake haven’t revealed their exact anniversary date, but if Gwen’s jewelry was an anniversary gift, it would suggest that the two made their relationship official sometime around her October 3 birthday.

As far as her birthday this year is concerned, Gwen has only divulged one gift that Blake got her — a massive bouquet of pink and white flowers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, insiders say that the cowboy plans on keeping Gwen’s birthday celebrations going all month long, ending October with a big bash on a date that is significant to their relationship timeline. As many fans remember, one of the first times the couple was spotted out together in public was at a 2015 Halloween party.

Blake is reportedly planning a huge costume party for Gwen this Halloween, so fans can look forward to seeing whether they rock a cute couple’s costume.