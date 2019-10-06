Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Have A Date Night For Tyler Perry’s Studio Opening Gala In Atlanta

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy looked absolutely adorable as they shared a date night on the red carpet.

The Real host and the “Leave You Alone” rapper stepped out in Atlanta to celebrate Tyler Perry Studios’ grand opening. The couple was spotted holding hands and smiling for the camera in full regal attire. Mai was wearing a velvet cutout dress from Michael Costello for the event. Her hair was in an updo and she was wearing silver hoops and bracelets. Jeezy was wearing a white tuxedo jacket with black dress pants and shoes. He was also donning black sunglasses and a black bow tie.

The couple’s red carpet look was captured by Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page. At the time of writing, the couple received more than 5,000 likes and more than 100 comments for their looks.

“They look stunning together,” one follower said.

“I love them together!!!” exclaimed a second fan.

“They look good together,” a third user wrote.

Mai and Jeezy made headlines back in August after it was confirmed that they were a couple after months of speculation. The two made their first public appearance together at Jeezy’s SnoBall gala. Mai had previously shared on The Real that she and Jeezy were close friends and were taking things slow earlier this year. Mai used to be married to Freddy Harteis, but the two ended their marriage in 2018 after 10 years together. Jeezy was also previously engaged to Mahi, who is the mother of his child.

Mai has said that her relationship with Jeezy greatly differs from her past relationships. According to BET News, the talk show host shared that, in her previous relationships, she was criticized for “caring too much” about situations and for always having a need for a “purpose.” She said that those critiques didn’t exist when she met Jeezy, and she shared that the couple spent hours at a sushi restaurant just talking on their first date.

Mai also shared that Jeezy gave her homework after that first date. The rapper and philanthropist wanted Mai to consider how serious she was about them moving forward after their first outing together, which lasted a total of eight hours.

“He looks at me, he goes, ‘Can I give you a homework assignment?… I want you to think about the last eight hours we spent together, and think about what do you envision us doing together. What do you picture me being in your life? If that matches my notes, I will pursue you. If not, we’re cool to be friends.'”