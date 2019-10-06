Jeannie Mai & Jeezy Have A Date Night For Tyler Perry’s Studio Opening Gala In Atlanta

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy looked absolutely adorable as they shared a date night on the red carpet.

The Real host and the “Leave You Alone” rapper stepped out in Atlanta to celebrate Tyler Perry Studios’ grand opening. The couple was spotted holding hands and smiling for the camera in full regal attire. Mai is wearing a velvet cutout dress from Michael Costello for the event. Her hair is in an updo and she is wearing silver hoops and bracelets. Jeezy is wearing a white tuxedo jacket with black dress pants and shoes. He is also donning black sunglasses and a black bow tie.

The couple’s red carpet look was captured by Fashion Bomb Daily’s Instagram page. At the time of writing, the couple received more than 5,000 likes for their looks. The couple also received more than 100 comments under their post.

“They look stunning together,” one follower said.

“I love them together!!!” another follower exclaimed

“They look good together,” another follower shared.

Mai and Jeezy made headlines back in August after it was confirmed that they were a couple after months of speculation. The two made their first public appearance as a couple at Jeezy’s SnoBall gala. Mai had previously shared on The Real that she and Jeezy were close friends and were taking things slow earlier this year. Mai was previously married to Freddy Harteis, but the two ended their marriage in 2018 after 10 years together. Jeezy was also previously engaged to Mahi, who is the mother of his child.

While Mai is divorced and was with her ex-husband for a decade, she said that her relationship with Jeezy greatly differs from her past relationships. According to BET News, the talk show host shared that, in her previous relationships, she was criticized for “caring too much” about situations and for always having a need for a “purpose.” She said that those critiques didn’t exist when she met Jeezy, and shared that the couple spent hours at a sushi restaurant talking on their first date.

Mai also shared that Jeezy gave her homework on their first date. The rapper and philanthropist wanted Mai to consider how serious she was about them moving forward after their first date, which lasted a total of eight hours.

“He looks at me, he goes, ‘Can I give you a homework assignment?… I want you to think about the last eight hours we spent together, and think about what do you envision us doing together. What do you picture me being in your life? If that matches my notes, I will pursue you. If not, we’re cool to be friends.'”