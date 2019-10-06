Ariel Winter Wows In A Plunging Black Micro Dress Flaunting All Her Curves

Ariel Winter has delivered another stunning red carpet look. The Modern Family actress seems to pick the right outfit every time – it hasn’t been all that long since the 21-year-old wowed her fans in a cupped bodycon mini dress. This fashionista won’t hit the red carpet in the same look twice, though.

Ariel hit up the American Humane Hero Dog Awards last night, with Daily Mail reporting the actress showing off a killer look, plus enjoying an adorable moment with a dog on the red carpet. All eyes were likely on that dress, though. Ariel was seen flaunting those famous curves in a sexy and stylish number that seemed to flatter her fit and curvy frame just perfectly. The star was rocking a long-sleeved dress with a micro finish – those legs were definitely on show. With a plunging neckline, the star’s assets were also making a display, although the finish is always a classy one with Ariel. The slinky number boasted shoulder pad details and a belt enhancing the star’s enviable waistline, with ruffled materials at the waist drawing the eye even more.

The actress paired her look with black, strappy and pointed-toe heels, plus a glittery clutch bag. Photos showing Ariel in profile further revealed the heels to have a bit of sparkle, too. In short, Ariel was nothing short of wowing.

As to Ariel attending a pet-centric event, well, she does share four dogs with beau Levi Meaden. For fans of this star, though, the sexy look and killer body were likely just as much of a talking point as Ariel cuddling up to a dog.

Ariel has shed some pounds as well. In a social media conversation with a fan who was trolling her, the star revealed that her weight loss was due to changing her anti-depressant medication. As to the star’s nutritional approach, she keeps things balanced, as E! News reported earlier this year.

“I love to eat like, pasta and cheese and candy and all this stuff, so for me, I think it’s important for my actual health to go in and make sure that I’m exercising. So I think right now it’s probably just, health is my main motivation for going in and working out,” Ariel said.

“I believe you eat everything that you want in moderation if you can, if you’re not allergic. Anything you can in moderation I think it’s best, that way you’re not like, really wanting something you can’t have,” she added.

