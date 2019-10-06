Beyonce Stuns In Curve-Hugging, Sparkly Yellow Dress

Beyonce stepped out for a night on the town and fans were in awe of her latest look.

The “Dangerously In Love” singer took to her Instagram page to show off a stunning gown that hugged all of the singer’s dangerous curves. Instagram page Fashion Bomb Daily confirmed that the dress was from designer Yousef Alijasmi. The dress covered the singer from head to toe and was completely dazzled in sequins. Beyonce looked absolutely statuesque as she stared deeply into the camera in one of the Instagram snaps.

In the second photo of the slideshow, the focus was more on Beyonce’s face. The Grammy winner was once again staring at the camera as her followers were able to get a close up of her Anabela Chan earrings. The earrings were silver and hung down almost to Beyonce’s shoulder. In the third image, her fans got a closer view of her hairstyle for the night. The singer chose to wear her hair in a sleek, braided ponytail that extended past her back. Her face was also made up in a glamorous look, with the singer sporting gold eyeshadow, dramatic lashes, bronzed highlighter, and a stunning red lip.

At the time of writing, the photos of Beyonce had received more than 3 million likes. The photo also had more than 30,000 comments.

“Wow!!! Best one in a long while,” one follower wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

“Queen Mother,” another follower chimed in.

” I CANNOT DEAL! WORLD JUST STOPPED ROTATING FOR A BIT JUST THEN,” a third follower enthused.

Beyonce’s gorgeous look was for a special occasion. According to E! News, the “Friends” songstress made a surprise appearance in Atlanta to support Tyler Perry’s grand opening gala for Tyler Perry Studios. While she was there, Beyonce reportedly was all smiles and was taking photos with the other attendees at the event. The star-studded gala, which took place on Saturday, October 5, also included appearances from Tina Knowles, Tina’s husband Richard Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Ava DuVernay, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Viola’s husband Julius Tennon, Taraji P. Henson, and Taraji’s fiancé Kelvin Hayden.

Beyonce’s public appearance comes just weeks after she surprised fans with a documentary titled, Beyonce Presents: Making The Gift back in September. The Inquisitr previously reported that the doc shows how Beyonce, who starred as Nala in Disney’s live-action version of The Lion King, curated the soundtrack for the film. The album includes tracks from Beyonce and has collaborations from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell, and others.

