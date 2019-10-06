Hilde Osland Flaunts Her Assets In Pink Bra & Booty Shorts

Norwegian beauty Hilde Osland heated up Instagram on Sunday when she shared a triple post in which she wore a pink workout bra with a matching pair of booty shorts that accentuated her incredible figure.

In the snaps, Hilde stood outside on a deck that overlooked the ocean. The strappy bra featured a cut-out design down the center, drawing attention to Hilde’s voluptuous chest. The shorts were incredibly short and tight, highlighting Hilde’s perky derrière. The back of the shorts included a strappy cut-out design that drew the eye to Hilde’s slender waist and lower back. The outfit fit Hilde like a glove, showing off her hourglass figure. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

Hilde wore her long hair down in loose waves with the sides pulled back in a loose braid. She wore a full face of makeup that included thick lashes and a pink color on her cheeks and lips. She added a bit of bling to the look with a pair of hoop earrings.

One photo showed Hilde from the front. With her hand in her hair, she smiled for the camera. Two photos showed Hilde from behind looking out at the view, giving her fans a nice look at her booty.

In the post’s caption, she said the outfit she wore was from fashion brand Bombshell Sportswear. The beauty’s fans loved the sexy vibe, and they seemed to think that she was the only bombshell in the photos. Within an hour of going live, the post racked up more than 16,000 likes. Many fans left fire emoji in the comments, but others found the words to express their thoughts about the photos.

“You look spectacular,” one follower said.

“This made my morning a little less rough,” wrote another fan.

“That should be illegal,” one follower joked.

“You look amazing!!” said another admirer.

Hilde often looks amazing in her posts. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a little blue dress that accentuated her curves. Over the past few months, she has excited her fans with snaps that show her wearing a variety of swimwear. But Hilde isn’t just about bathing suits. She likes to delight her fans with all types of clothing. Earlier in the summer, she showcased her figure in a cute crop top and a pair of jeans.

