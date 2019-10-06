Jinger Duggar Stuns In Latest Instagram Snap As She & Jeremy Vuolo Attend Friend’s Wedding

Jinger rocks a cute dress at Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett's wedding.

Jinger Duggar has branched out when it comes to her wardrobe ever since she married husband Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. Now she is totally into donning pants, shorts, and tank tops. However, this girl can still rock a dress and that is just what she did as she attended a wedding in Texas over the weekend.

Jinger, Jeremy, and their daughter Felicity, flew from their home in Los Angeles to Texas to see their good friends, Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett, get married. Their names may sound a little familiar as the newly wedded couple competed against each other on season 16 of American Idol. The two couples became fast friends and Jinger and Jeremy were thrilled to be watching them get hitched. Jeremy also officiated the wedding as well. Jinger looked gorgeous in a simple blue dress, as seen in an Instagram snap she shared on Saturday.

The upload is a family portrait of Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity. The Counting On stars were all dressed up for the nuptials. Jinger wa wearing a midnight blue dress with a scoop neck and gathered sleeves. The hem of the dress is right at knee-level and she paired it with matching wedge sandals. Her blond, highlighted locks were worn down and her bangs were pulled back on one side.

Jeremy was seen in a black suit with a white shirt and a plum-colored tie, which matched the color theme of the wedding. Felicity was wearing a light pink dress with a blue headband. Duggar fans commented on how stunning Jinger looked and are thrilled to see such a great family portrait.

Photos of Cade began showing up on Jeremy’s Instagram feed earlier this year, so it can be safe to say they met about that time. The two seemed to become fast friends, and Jeremy and Jinger started hanging out with Cade and Gabby quite often, as they are all involved in similar ministries and share the same Christian faith. That bond seems to have cemented their close friendship.

The wedding occurred in Texas, as The Inquisitr detailed. The wedding consisted of a rustic ceremony and reception, and — as seen by Felicity’s presence in the family photo — kids were welcome at the event. Jinger has previously mentioned that Gabby got along really well with Felicity, and it is safe to say that kids will be in the newlyweds’ future. However, there is no word yet on when they will choose to welcome their first child.

Jinger, Jeremy, and Felicity will be just one of the highlights in the new season of Counting On, premiering on TLC October 15.