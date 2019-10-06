Jinger Duggar Stuns In Latest Instagram Snap As She & Jeremy Vuolo Attend Friend’s Wedding

Jinger Duggar rocks a cute dress at Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett's wedding.

Jinger Duggar has branched out when it comes to her wardrobe ever since she married husband Jeremy Vuolo in 2016. Now she is totally into donning pants, shorts, and tank tops. However, this girl can still rock a dress and that is just what she did as she attended a wedding in Texas over the weekend.

Jinger, Jeremy, and their daughter Felicity, flew from their home n Los Angeles to Texas to see their good friends, Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett, get married. Their names may sound a little familiar as the newly wedded couple competed against each other on season 16 of American Idol. The two couples became fast friends and Jinger and Jeremy were thrilled to be watching them get hitched. Jeremy was actually there to officiate the wedding as well. His wife looked just as gorgeous as the bride, as seen in an Instagram snap that Jinger shared on Saturday.

The photo is a family portrait of Jinger Duggar with her handsome husband and adorable baby girl. The Counting On stars are all dressed up for the nuptials. Jinger is wearing a midnight blue dress with a scoop neck and gathered sleeves. The hem of the dress is right at knee-level and she paired it with matching wedge sandals. Jinger’s blond highlighted locks was worn down with her bangs pulled back on one side.

Jeremy is seen in a black suit with a white shirt and a plum-colored tie, which goes along with the color theme of the wedding. Felicity is wearing a light pink dress with a blue headband. Duggar fans commented on how stunning Jinger looks and are thrilled to see such a great family portrait.

Photos of Cade Foehner began showing up on Jeremy’s Instagram feed earlier this year, so it stands to reason that they met about that time. They seemed to become fast friends. He and Jinger started hanging out with Cade and Gabby quite often as they are all involved in similar ministries and share the same Christian faith. That bond seems to have been the perfect fit for their close friendship.

The wedding happened in Texas, as The Inquisitr had detailed. It was a rustic type of ceremony and reception that the engaged couple chose to marry in. Jinger Duggar had previously mentioned how well Gabby gets along with Felicity. Kids will be in the newly married couple’s future, but no word yet on how long that wait will be.

Jinger Duggar and her family of three will be just one of the highlights in the new season of Counting On coming up on October 15.