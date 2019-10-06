Fitness Model Jen Selter Sizzles In A Minuscule White Bikini, Reminisces About Bali Trip

Fitness model Jen Selter surprised her 12.7 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap from a trip she took recently. Selter has spent plenty of time on the road in the past year, travelling everywhere from the Amalfi Coast of Italy to Tokyo, Japan, most recently. In fact, the beauty has shared a few snaps of herself from Japan, including a breathtaking video in which she rocked a barely-there animal-print mini dress and wandered through some type of scenic light installation.

In her most recent Instagram update, Selter threw it back to her trip to exotic Bali, Indonesia. While she was abroad in Bali, Selter rocked plenty of tiny bikinis and flaunted her toned body for her followers. In the throwback post, she shared two pictures of herself in a minuscule white bikini that left little to the imagination. The simple bikini had triangular cups that covered up Selter’s curves, revealing just a hint of cleavage, and minimal bottoms that stretched high over her hips and allowed her legs to be on full display.

Selter works hard to tone and sculpt every part of her body, and that was evident in the bikini. Not only did her arms and legs look toned and incredible, her chiselled abs were also impossible to miss. She stood surrounded by lush greenery, beside a pool that was covered with flower petals. Selter kept the accessories simple, adding just a pair of sunglasses and some small stud earrings. Her brunette locks were pulled back in a braid.

In the second snap she shared, Selter wasn’t quite as closely cropped, and her full body was on display, from her fingertips to her toes. She stretched her arms high above her head in an exuberant pose that flaunted her physique.

Though many of them likely remember Selter’s snaps from her Balinese vacation, her fans still couldn’t get enough of her latest update. The post received over 80,600 likes within just 13 hours and her fans filled the comments section with compliments about her physique.

“Wow that is the result of a lot of hardwork, looking incredible! #washboard,” one follower said, clearly focused on her sculpted abs.

“Goals,” another fan said.

“Babe your stomach is absolutely shredded, I’m so jealous,” another fan said.

“Your bod tho,” another fan said.

Selter’s looks in Tokyo haven’t been quite as skimpy as the looks she wears to more tropical destinations, but fans will have to stay tuned to see what other ensembles she shares from her trip.