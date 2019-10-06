Blonde Bombshell Abby Dowse Flaunts Major Cleavage In Tight Neon Green Bodysuit

Blonde bombshell Abby Dowse recently treated her 1.4 million Instagram followers to yet another sizzling selfie in which she showcased her ample assets.

Dowse opted to rock a neon green bodysuit that left little to the imagination and clung to every inch of her curves. The bodysuit had long sleeves that covered up her arms, but the neckline scooped down low and flaunted a major amount of cleavage. The sides of the bodysuit stretched high over her hips, nearly to her ribcage, and elongated her legs — as well as exposed some more skin. Her toned legs were on full display in the outfit, and her curvaceous figure looked incredible.

Though Dowse’s toned stomach was hidden by the fabric, there was still plenty for her fans to drool over. She kept the accessories simple for the snap, rocking just a pair of aviator sunglasses and the cross necklace she nearly always wears. She perched on the edge of a chair and took the selfie herself in the mirror, her blonde locks tumbling down her shoulders. Her bedroom, done up in neutral shades, was visible in the background of the selfie. The bright hue of her bodysuit, which she mentioned in the caption was from the retailer Oh Polly, contrasted with the otherwise neutral shades in her space.

Her followers loved the snap, which received over 9,800 likes in just four hours. They couldn’t get enough of Dowse’s insane physique in the look, and filled the comments section with compliments about both her beauty and the outfit itself.

“Slaying. Love this bodysuit,” one follower said.

“Love this color,” another fan commented.

“Lips, hair, legs all so unbelievably stunning. Every part of you is flawless,” one follower said.

Another commented “looking like an action hero here. Fighting crime and looking fine. Would def watch that movie.”

Dowse mentioned in the caption of the post that she was packing her bags for Bali, Indonesia. It seems that the blonde beauty is going on a trip to the exotic destination. Given the types of looks she models on Instagram on the regular, it’s safe to assume that Dowse will likely bring a whole bunch of skimpy bikinis to rock while she’s in Bali.

Fans will have to stay tuned to her Instagram page to see what kind of scandalous looks she wears on vacation. She has proven that she’s not afraid to show some major skin. Just yesterday, the babe shared a picture of herself in what was essentially just a full body netted bodysuit that revealed every inch of her skin, hidden under a thin layer of netting.