Sofia Vergara Flaunts Gorgeous Curves In Skintight Jeans & Cute Floral Top

Sofia Vergara has been blessed with fabulous curves and she knows how to flaunt them. The 47-year-old stunner put on a chic and very youthful display in her latest Instagram update, defying her age with yet another trendy outfit that perfectly showcased her hourglass frame.

Known for her spectacular fashion sense, the gorgeous Latina took a step back from the glamorous dresses she typically showcases on her Instagram feed to model a casual-chic look that emphasized her incredibly fit figure. In a bid to show off her toned body and trim physique, the Modern Family star rocked a pair of skintight white jeans that had everyone eyeing her voluptuous thighs and curvy backside. Sofia teamed up the stylish item with a cute floral top in a vivid fuchsia color — a sleeveless, low-cut, cinched-waist design with a ruffled hem that called attention to her tiny waistline.

Sofia topped off her look with elegantly glam makeup, sporting a bold red lipstick that made her luscious lips look even plumper. She accessorized with understated jewelry, adding only a little bit of bling with a set of delicate drop-down earrings and a shiny bracelet.

Judging by the caption of her post, the eye-catching outfit was from her own clothing line. As her massive Instagram following knows all too well, the Colombian-born beauty is more than just a stunning actress and model. Sofia is also a successful entrepreneur and runs the EBY lingerie brand, as well as the famous Sofia Jeans label. In fact, Sofia is currently busy shooting a new promotional campaign for her eponymous fashion brand, and that’s exactly what she was doing when she slipped into the curve-hugging jeans and cute frilly top.

While the 47-year-old hottie often showcases her trendy designs on Instagram, posing for chic photoshoots that always stir up excitement among her legion of fans, her latest post offered a peek behind the scenes at what goes on before the camera starts rolling. Snapped in a cute pastel pink setting, one that complemented the palette of her dressy apparel, Sofia was surrounded by her styling team, who were busy putting the finishing touches on her beautiful, summery look.

In the photo caption, Sofia advertised that the stylish look was part of the brand’s summer 2020 collection, hinting at more fabulous outfits to come.

As per usual, the new pic immediately caught the eye of Sofia’s Instagram followers. Shared with fans shortly after midnight on October 6, the photo racked up more than 43,000 likes overnight, in addition to quite a few comments. And, judging by the gushing messages that began piling up in the comments section as soon as the photo went live, followers were really into Sofia’s casual-chic look.

“I love that outfit omg,” read one message, trailed by three heart emoji.

“So beautiful love your style,” wrote a second fan, adding a cherry blossom emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Sofia’s top, as well as a two-hearts emoji.

“Fabulous, Fantastic and Flawless as Always,” was a third reply, followed by a string of flattering emoji.

“My No.1 queen always!” penned a fourth person, ending their post with a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans who want to catch up with Sofia should give her a follow on Instagram. Given that the Hot Pursuit actress has just started filming the new promo campaign for Sofia Jeans, more tantalizing updates are likely to be expected.